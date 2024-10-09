Puerto Vallarta Named One of The Best Cities in The World in Condé Nast Traveler's 2024 Readers' Choice Awards

Mexico's Pacific Coast hotspot ranks #9 in the Small Cities category as it marks a year of record-breaking international arrivals

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Puerto Vallarta, where the wild beauty of the Pacific coast meets the vibrant spirit of Mexico, has once again been named one of the Best Cities in the World in Condé Nast Traveler's annual Readers' Choice Awards. Celebrated for its breathtaking natural landscape, where the Pacific Ocean meets the Sierra Madre mountains, along with its rich heritage and warm hospitality, Puerto Vallarta earned the #9 spot in the Small Cities category, as voted by over 575,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers. This accolade crowns a year of record-breaking international arrivals and all-time high hotel occupancy rates this summer, making Puerto Vallarta a must-visit destination for the upcoming holiday season.

The Readers' Choice Awards, revered as the longest-running and most prestigious accolades in the travel industry, showcase destinations travelers eagerly anticipate revisiting. The full list of winners can be found here.

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by Condé Nast Traveler readers once again," said Luis Villaseñor, Managing Director of Puerto Vallarta's Tourism Board. "Puerto Vallarta invites travelers to embrace the unexpected, whether through breathtaking adventures in our jungles, tranquil moments on our beaches, or the deep cultural connections they experience throughout the city. We're grateful to everyone who voted—it's a testament to why so many visitors fall in love with our destination and keep returning."

Puerto Vallarta welcomed 2.97 million international visitors from January to September 2024, marking a 3.7% increase compared to the same period last year. This summer also saw record-high hotel occupancy rates, further emphasizing the city's growing appeal as travelers seek out its unique landscapes, authentic experiences, and world-class hospitality.

The city continues to expand its array of accommodations, catering to every type of traveler. This fall, Tryst Puerto Vallarta, a luxurious new hotel, will open in late October in the heart of the lively Romantic Zone, adding to the city's inclusive and inviting atmosphere as a renowned destination for LGBTQ+ travelers. Visitors can also choose from a variety of resort options, from all-inclusive stays at Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort, Velas Vallarta, Marriott Puerto Vallarta Resort and Spa, and Hyatt Ziva, to charming boutique hotels such as Casa Kimberly, BellView Boutique Hotel, and Hacienda San Angel. For those looking to reconnect with nature and themselves, Xinalani and the adults-only Villa Lala offer eco-friendly retreats off the beaten path.

Puerto Vallarta's Pacific & Wild spirit shines this fall and winter, inviting visitors to explore the region's diverse landscapes and wildlife. Whale-watching season runs from December through March, while the tail end of sea turtle nesting offers unforgettable wildlife encounters. Adventure seekers can enjoy thrilling activities with Canopy Rivers and Vallarta Adventures, from zip-lining through the jungle to river tours. Athletes can test their endurance at the Puerto Vallarta Mexico by UTMB on November 7-9, an ultra-trail running event with races ranging from 10K to 147K that traverse the Sierra Madre Occidental mountains, the jungle, and down to the Pacific coastline. While outdoor adventures are plentiful, Puerto Vallarta's cultural traditions also remain a highlight, with Día de los Muertos November 1-2 providing a meaningful way to honor and remember departed loved ones, followed by the Festival Gourmet International November 7-17 for food and wine lovers, and concluding with the Our Lady of Guadalupe Festival December 1-12, which brings lively processions and folkloric dancers to the streets.

About Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico's balmy Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is the quintessential Mexican beach destination. Puerto Vallarta's year-round warm climate, easy direct access from major markets in the United States and Canada, and a range of accommodation options have made it a top choice for a stress-free tropical escape. Authentic culture can be discovered around every corner in Puerto Vallarta, from the charming cobblestone streets downtown to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone – a favorite enclave amongst LGBTQ+ travelers. Puerto Vallarta's picturesque beaches and aquatic activities lure travelers, and its welcoming hospitality, top-notch gastronomy, and outdoor adventures keep them coming back time and time again.

