Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board Unveils "Pacific & Wild" Ad Campaign

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Puerto Vallarta's new "Pacific & Wild" campaign dares travelers to break away from the ordinary and immerse themselves in the untamed beauty and vibrant spirit of Mexico's captivating beach destination. The campaign brings to life the city's striking contrasts—where serene Pacific shores meet the wild, lush jungles of the Sierra Madre mountains—inviting visitors to experience an authentic journey that goes beyond the typical tourist trail. It's a call to discover Puerto Vallarta's natural wonders, rich culture and deep commitment to sustainability, offering an experience that's as raw and unfiltered as the destination itself.

"'Pacific & Wild' captures the essence of what makes Puerto Vallarta truly extraordinary," said Puerto Vallarta Tourism Board's Managing Director Luis Villaseñor. "It's about embracing the unexpected, connecting with the real Mexico and creating memories that resonate long after the journey ends."

Here are a few ways to explore the Pacific & Wild side of Puerto Vallarta:

Go for a Luxury Catamaran Ride & Snorkel in Banderas Bay

Sail through the azure waters of Banderas Bay on a sleek catamaran yacht with Vallarta Adventures while enjoying a delicious lunch. The tour's highlight awaits at Majahuitas, renowned as one of the best snorkeling spots in Puerto Vallarta, where vibrant marine life can be found. Tickets are US$139 for adults.

Ride Over the World's Largest Suspension Bridge for Vehicles with Canopy River

Experience the ultimate adrenaline rush with Canopy River's RZR tour, taking an all-terrain vehicle over Jorullo Bridge, the world's largest suspension bridge for vehicles. This heart-pounding adventure includes an invigorating swim in the El Salto waterfall and a tequila tasting, all set against breathtaking views in the heart of nature. Tickets start at US$320 for adults.

Discover the Vallarta Botanical Gardens for Hiking and a Swim in the River

For those seeking a peaceful retreat, the Vallarta Botanical Gardens offer tranquil hiking trails and a refreshing river swim. As a leading environmental organization, the Gardens are dedicated to studying, preserving and showcasing native Mexican plants. Visitors can explore a variety of plant species, including the country's most-visited orchid collection. The Gardens also play a vital role in conservation, particularly in protecting the endangered military macaw, which can be spotted daily thanks to their efforts. Guests can savor authentic Mexican cuisine at the on-site restaurant, Hacienda de Oro, featuring traditional dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. General admission is US$16.

Explore Playa Colomitos, The Smallest Beach in Mexico

Venture to Playa Colomitos, Mexico's smallest beach, accessible only by foot or boat. Ideal for those seeking to escape the crowds, this picturesque spot features transparent emerald waters and gentle waves, perfect for snorkeling. Surrounded by lush vegetation and steep cliffs, it offers a tranquil spot to sunbathe and relax. Just a 5-minute water taxi from Boca de Tomatlán, Playa Colomitos is a popular stop on several day tours from the Puerto Vallarta Cruise Port. A moderately strenuous 40-minute hike from Boca de Tomatlán also leads to this secluded paradise.

Experience ALMA: A Night of Dance, Music and Storytelling with Vallarta Adventures

ALMA, by Rhythms of the Night, offers an enchanting evening that begins with a sunset cruise across Banderas Bay to the remote Las Caletas. Guests enjoy a candle-lit buffet dinner with live traditional Mexican music before being seated in an open-air amphitheater for a captivating show of acrobatics, original music and special effects. This immersive experience celebrates the connection to nature and animals, blending adventure, culture and breathtaking scenery into one magical night. Tickets are US$179 for adults.

Unwind at Majahuitas Beach Club

Escape to the exclusive Majahuitas Beach Club, a private haven offering pristine sands, gourmet cuisine and inviting waters. This luxurious retreat blends natural beauty with high-end comfort, featuring a sandy beach, an open-plan restaurant and a sunset area for music rituals. Guests can bask in the sun, sip cocktails crafted from local fruits and artisanal liquors, and enjoy an organic Mexican-Mediterranean fusion menu by renowned Oaxacan chef Mario Castro. Majahuitas Beach Club also features a curated selection of underground and critically acclaimed DJs to enhance the laid-back atmosphere.

About Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico's balmy Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is the quintessential Mexican beach destination. Puerto Vallarta's year-round warm climate, easy direct access from major markets in the United States and Canada, and a range of accommodation options have made it a top choice for a stress-free tropical escape. Authentic culture can be discovered around every corner in Puerto Vallarta, from the charming cobblestone streets downtown to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone – a favorite enclave amongst LGBTQ+ travelers. Puerto Vallarta's picturesque beaches and aquatic activities lure travelers, and its welcoming hospitality, top-notch gastronomy, and outdoor adventures keep them coming back time and time again.

