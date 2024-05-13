Puerto Vallarta Welcomes All for Pride Celebrations May 20-26

Parades, parties, arts and cultural events, and more await in one of the world's most welcoming cities

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vallarta Pride 2024, one of Latin America's largest Pride celebrations, will take place May 20-26, welcoming travelers from around the globe to join in a celebration of love, acceptance, and joy against the backdrop of sun, sand, and sea. Vallarta Pride was created to showcase all the unique elements that have made Puerto Vallarta a favorite resort destination of the international gay community. It's no surprise Puerto Vallarta was named the "Beach Destination of the Year'' at the LGBTQ+ Travel Awards Mexico in 2023.

Nestled along the stunning Banderas Bay on the Mexican Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta has long been celebrated as one of the best cities in the world, as recognized by Condé Nast Traveler's prestigious Reader's Choice Awards. Puerto Vallarta's seamless blend of LGBTQ+ inclusive culture with traditional Mexican heritage creates an inviting atmosphere characterized by cobblestone streets, an esplanade with open-air sculptures, and a lively nightlife scene. With pristine beaches and a reputation for embracing diversity, Puerto Vallarta stands as a beacon of inclusivity and acceptance for all. The 11th annual edition of Vallarta Pride, under the theme "Sun & the Beach," kicks off with opening parties across all of the destination's main gay bars and clubs. Set along the iconic Los Muertos gay beach in charming Zona Romántica, Mantamar Beach Club will be the center of the action, hosting a medley of live performances over six dynamic days.

Event highlights include:

PV Pride Pet Parade ( May 20 ): Calling all dog lovers for the 2nd annual Vallarta Pride Pet Parade benefiting Puppy Paradise dog shelter. At 7 p.m. the dog walk along the Malecon will commence offering breathtaking views of the ocean and city skyline during sunset. For those without a furry friend, Puppy Paradise will provide dogs from the shelter for participants to walk, but reservations must be made in advance.

): Calling all dog lovers for the 2nd annual Vallarta Pride Pet Parade benefiting Puppy Paradise dog shelter. At the dog walk along the Malecon will commence offering breathtaking views of the ocean and city skyline during sunset. For those without a furry friend, Puppy Paradise will provide dogs from the shelter for participants to walk, but reservations must be made in advance. Pink Dinner ( May 22 ): Serving as the official opening event for Vallarta Pride, this elegant affair promises an evening of solidarity, complete with a four-course dinner, live DJ, fireworks, and the prestigious "Pride Vanguard Award'' presented by the Vallarta Pride Committee. Proceeds benefit the local LGBTQ+ community.

): Serving as the official opening event for Vallarta Pride, this elegant affair promises an evening of solidarity, complete with a four-course dinner, live DJ, fireworks, and the prestigious "Pride Vanguard Award'' presented by the Vallarta Pride Committee. Proceeds benefit the local LGBTQ+ community. Sun Festival ( May 22-24 ): A non-stop celebration of fashion, food, and LGBTQ+ culture, the event features a lineup of national and international performers on the main stage, alongside exhibitor stalls and culinary delights.

): A non-stop celebration of fashion, food, and LGBTQ+ culture, the event features a lineup of national and international performers on the main stage, alongside exhibitor stalls and culinary delights. Carrera Rainbow Run ( May 25 ): Puerto Vallarta's most colorful race of the year, this recreational race spans scenic 3K and 6K routes along the famed Malecon.

): most colorful race of the year, this recreational race spans scenic and routes along the famed Malecon. Pride Parade ( May 25 ): Moving from its usual Thursday night slot to Saturday, the colors of the rainbow take over the streets of Puerto Vallarta in a Pride celebration unlike any other in the world, traveling down the city's main avenue and the Malecon, ending in Olas Altas Street at the Romantic Zone. Here, the fun continues with the ever-popular block party on Lazaro Cárdenas Street.

): Moving from its usual Thursday night slot to Saturday, the colors of the rainbow take over the streets of in a Pride celebration unlike any other in the world, traveling down the city's main avenue and the Malecon, ending in Olas Altas Street at the Romantic Zone. Here, the fun continues with the ever-popular block party on Lazaro Cárdenas Street. Beach Party ( May 25 ): New this year, an electrifying beach party will follow the parade, featuring a grand stage set on the city's sandy shores with a lineup of live performances to keep the energy soaring.

): New this year, an electrifying beach party will follow the parade, featuring a grand stage set on the city's sandy shores with a lineup of live performances to keep the energy soaring. Art Exhibition ( May 26 ): Vallarta Pride wraps with a fundraising cocktail party that promises an evening of art and celebration.

While Vallarta Pride takes center stage, visitors are invited to explore the year-round allure of the city's cosmopolitan Zona Romántica, home to LGBTQ+ owned or managed establishments, as well as the renowned Los Muertos Beach, Mexico's most famous gay beach.

About Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico's balmy Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is the quintessential Mexican beach destination. Puerto Vallarta's year-round warm climate, easy direct access from major markets in the United States and Canada, and a range of accommodation options have made it a top choice for a stress-free tropical escape. Authentic culture can be discovered around every corner in Puerto Vallarta, from the charming cobblestone streets downtown to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone – a favorite enclave amongst LGBTQ+ travelers. Puerto Vallarta's picturesque beaches and aquatic activities lure travelers, and its welcoming hospitality, top-notch gastronomy, and outdoor adventures keep them coming back time and time again.

Media Contact

Allyson Doyle, PTG Consulting, 1 646 465 9789, [email protected]

SOURCE Puerto Vallarta