Puerto Vallarta's Fall and Winter Events Celebrate Culture, Cuisine, and Nature

From gastronomic and heritage festivals to adventures at sea, an array of unforgettable experiences await

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the close of the summer travel season, the vibrant spirit of Puerto Vallarta on Mexico's Pacific Coast will continue to shine bright leading into the winter high season. Famed for its warm weather, world-class beaches, exquisite dining, and immersive cultural offerings, the coastal destination is hosting a series of upcoming events that encapsulate the heart of its allure. From time-honored celebrations steeped in Mexican heritage to exciting experiences showcasing the region's culinary excellence and picturesque coastline, Puerto Vallarta promises visitors unforgettable moments in the months ahead.

Discover Puerto Vallarta's Major Galleries via the Annual Art Walk

October 25, 2023 to June 26, 2024

Starting October 25, collectors, art lovers, and members of the artistic community are invited to attend the Puerto Vallarta Historic Center Art Walk, now celebrating its 27th year. Sixteen of Puerto Vallarta's major galleries will open their doors to showcase work from Mexican and international artists. The Art Walk is free to the general public including opportunities to meet with the featured artists every Wednesday from 6-10 p.m. through June 26, 2024.

Commemorate Lost Loved Ones at the Day of the Dead Festival

October 27 to November 5, 2023

Day of the Dead, or "Dia de los Muertos," is a vibrant Mexican tradition where families honor their deceased loved ones and celebrate their lives. Puerto Vallarta's festival has evolved into a captivating cultural phenomenon, with the city earning the Guinness World Records title for "The World's Tallest Calavera Catrina" in 2022. This towering 75.5-foot structure on the Malecon, set to return this year, was adorned with more than 80 giant calaveras (sugar skulls) and ofrendas (altars memorializing the dead). The festival's pinnacle is the poignant cemetery visits on November 2. Embodying the celebratory spirit of Day of the Dead, the cemetery in the Colonia 5 de Diciembre neighborhood transforms into a family celebration as locals honor their loved ones while the surrounding area is filled with vibrant Mariachi music and vendors offering ornate marigold flowers and traditional Mexican snacks.

Catch the Excitement of the 16th Annual Los Muertos Beach Fishing Tournament

November 3-4, 2023

Dive into the excitement of the 16th annual Los Muertos Beach Fishing Tournament, where top anglers from Puerto Vallarta and the surrounding areas come together for a fishing showdown. The event kicks off from the famous Los Muertos Beach Pier and awards more than US$6,000 to the leading three contenders in the Dorado category. Beyond its sporting aspect, the tournament gives back to the community by donating a portion of the day's catch to local nonprofit organizations. With a dual purpose of fostering the local economy and boosting tourism, the tournament aims to cement sportfishing's prominence within Puerto Vallarta, particularly along the shores of Los Muertos Beach. Registration typically opens at the Deportes Gutiérrez Rizo store the day before the tournament.

Puerto Vallarta México By UTMB® 2023

November 3-5, 2023

For the second consecutive year, the Ultra Trail Mont-Blanc UTMB® World Series is set to take place in Puerto Vallarta from November 3-4. This extraordinary event gathers the finest trail running races worldwide, all held in remarkable settings that allow for a close connection with nature. With distances ranging from 10K to 100K, participants can choose which trails they would like to run. The routes will traverse the mountains of the Sierra Madre Occidental and cut through the jungle all the way to the Pacific Ocean. Registration is currently open.

Embark on a Culinary Journey at the 28th Annual Festival Gourmet International

November 9-19, 2023

Celebrate the art of fine dining at the Festival Gourmet International 2023. Returning to Puerto Vallarta for its 28th year, this world-class gathering features 13 special events that bring together 32 restaurants, 20 wineries, and over 75 renowned local and international chefs for a 10-day culinary festival set against the backdrop of the region's finest hotels and restaurants. A highlight of the event, the exclusive Chef's Table dining experiences provide a captivating culinary journey for guests to savor innovative dishes while being serenaded by a carefully curated musical program. Tickets are limited and can be purchased in advance online.

Make History at the First Rainbow Race in Puerto Vallarta

November 12, 2023

Embracing the spirit of inclusion throughout Jalisco, Puerto Vallarta is promoting the momentous Gay Games XI taking place in Guadalajara (#GGGDL2023), the world's largest LGBTQ+ sporting and cultural event, with its own inaugural Rainbow Race. United under the slogan, "Say Freedom and Run for Love," the free event welcomes adults of all backgrounds to take part in a celebratory 2K and 5K run, jog, or walk. The race, featuring categories for females, males, and non-binary participants, aims not only to promote active lifestyles but also to spotlight the LGBTQIA+ movement's ongoing battle against discrimination and violence. Commencing and concluding at Agustin Flores Contreras Sports Unit (El Estadio), the race follows a scenic route along Francisco M. Ascensio Boulevard. Registration is free.

Experience the Colorful Fiestas Guadalupanas of Puerto Vallarta

December 1-12, 2023

December ushers in the Fiestas Guadalupanas, a visually rich celebration of faith and gratitude. Honoring the Virgin of Guadalupe, thousands flood the streets of downtown Puerto Vallarta to express their gratitude for blessings received throughout the year and partake in up to 400 processions during the 12-day celebration. These vibrant marches featuring carriages, folkloric dancers, Mariachi music, and fireworks, converge at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. The central plaza is filled with street vendors selling fruits, traditional foods, local crafts, and other specialties. The largest procession of all, the Peregrinación de los Favorecidos (Pilgrimage of the Favored), culminates on December 12, drawing up to 20,000 devotees. Designated as the "Intangible Heritage of the State of Jalisco" in 2018, the Fiestas Guadalupanas embody the collective identity of the community.

Encounter Majestic Humpback Whales

December 2023 to March 2024

Renowned as one of Mexico's most biodiverse destinations, Puerto Vallarta provides visitors with an exciting opportunity to observe the majestic humpback whales and their playful calves from December to March each year. Tailored whale-watching tours, lasting about three hours and suitable for all ages, allow encounters with these gentle giants in their natural habitat. The average price per person is US$87 for adults and US$77 for children, with a variety of tour options available.

About Puerto Vallarta

Nestled between the rugged Sierra Madre Mountains and Banderas Bay on Mexico's balmy Pacific coast, Puerto Vallarta is the quintessential Mexican beach destination. Puerto Vallarta's year-round warm climate, easy direct access from major markets in the United States and Canada, and a range of accommodation options have made it a top choice for a stress-free tropical escape. Authentic culture can be discovered around every corner in Puerto Vallarta, from the charming cobblestone streets downtown to the art-filled Malecon, and the lively Romantic Zone – a favorite enclave amongst LGBTQ+ travelers. Puerto Vallarta's picturesque beaches and aquatic activities lure travelers, and its welcoming hospitality, top-notch gastronomy, and outdoor adventures keep them coming back time and time again.

Media Contact

Allyson Doyle, PTG Consulting, 1 646-465-9789, [email protected], https://ptgconsulting.com/

SOURCE Puerto Vallarta