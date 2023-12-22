Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Aims to Bridge Healthcare Gaps in Rural Communities

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation's new position statement addresses rural healthcare gaps, focusing on raising awareness and offering resources for people living with pulmonary fibrosis and their healthcare providers.

CHICAGO, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) has published a comprehensive position statement to increase awareness of pulmonary fibrosis (PF) in rural communities and to outline the Foundation's rural health initiatives. The "Rural Outreach in Pulmonary Fibrosis" statement, comprising versions tailored for patients and healthcare providers, delineates strategies impacting patient care, research, and advocacy.

More than 250,000 Americans are living with pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease (ILD), and the incidence of these conditions is on the rise with over 50,000 new cases diagnosed annually. Research reveals disparities in rural areas, notably in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), demonstrating an increased risk for IPF, decreased usage of antifibrotic therapies, and worsened disease severity at presentation.

"Residents in rural communities encounter significant obstacles to healthcare access, including distance to specialized centers, communication challenges between providers, and limitations in clinical information exchange. Our position statement provides specific recommendations and resources supporting both patients and healthcare providers," said Dr. Franck Rahaghi, President, CEO and CMO for the PFF.

The statement explains the potential benefits of telemedicine, support groups, medication, pulmonary rehabilitation, lung transplantation, supplemental oxygen therapy, and palliative care.

For patients seeking more information on "Rural Outreach in Pulmonary Fibrosis", the position statement is available here. Healthcare providers can find more comprehensive information here.

