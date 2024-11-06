Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Announces Wayne Pan as Board Chair

"I am honored to take on this role," said Dr. Pan. "I look forward to collaborating with my board colleagues and the PFF team to enhance care and support for everyone impacted by pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease." Post this

"The PFF is deeply grateful to David McNinch for his invaluable contributions and collaboration as Board Chair during a period of pivotal growth. Under his leadership, the PFF substantially increased its research investments and strengthened its support for patients and their families," said PFF President and CEO Scott Staszak.

"Today, we are thrilled to welcome Dr. Pan as our new Board Chair," Staszak continued. "His extensive experience in healthcare research, products and services will further advance our efforts and momentum toward finding a cure for pulmonary fibrosis."

"I am honored to take on this role as the PFF celebrates its 25th year anniversary in 2025," said Dr. Pan, who joined the PFF Board in 2022. "Building on the strong foundation created under David's leadership, I look forward to collaborating with my board colleagues and the PFF team to enhance care and support for everyone impacted by pulmonary fibrosis and interstitial lung disease (ILD)."

More than 250,000 Americans are living with PF and ILD. These disorders are characterized by varied amounts of inflammation, scarring, or both, that damage the ability of the lung to absorb oxygen. The prevalence of PF is on the rise with more than 50,000 new cases diagnosed annually.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to accelerate the development of new treatments and ultimately a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. Until this goal is achieved, the PFF is committed to advancing improved care of patients with PF and providing unequaled support and education resources for patients, caregivers, family members, and health care providers. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733).

Media Contact

Dorothy Coyle, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 1 7733326201, [email protected], pulmonaryfibrosis.org

SOURCE Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation