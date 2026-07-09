Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Elects Dr. Bradford Bemiss and Dr. Krishna Thavarajah to Board of Directors

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is strengthening its Board with two leading PF and ILD experts whose clinical, research and patient care experience will help guide the organization's next chapter.

CHICAGO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF) today announced the election of Bradford Bemiss, MD, MSCR, and Krishna Thavarajah, MD, MS, two nationally respected pulmonary fibrosis (PF) and interstitial lung disease (ILD) experts to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Bemiss and Dr. Thavarajah are pulmonary and critical care physicians who have demonstrated a commitment to advancing research, education and improved care for people living with PF and ILD. Their appointments come as the PFF continues to build momentum around its newly unveiled five-year strategic plan, The PFF is Me, and its mission to accelerate a cure for the more than 250,000 people living with PF and ILD in the United States.

"Brad and Krishna bring invaluable expertise to the PFF at a pivotal time for the organization," said Wayne Pan, MD, PhD, MBA, Chair of the PFF Board of Directors. "Their clinical leadership, research accomplishments and patient-centered approach will strengthen our Board as we work to expand the impact of our programs and implement our strategic plan."

Dr. Bradford Bemiss is a board-certified pulmonologist and critical care physician based in Chicago. He serves as Associate Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Director of Northwestern Medicine's PFF Care Center Network site. With decades of experience in ILD, lung transplantation, clinical trials, guideline development and multidisciplinary care, Dr. Bemiss brings a strong clinical and academic perspective to the PFF. He has participated in numerous PFF activities including serving on the faculty of the PFF's biennial PFF Summit and as a member of the PFF Registry Scientific Review Committee and the PFF ILD Fellowship Curriculum Committee.

Dr. Krishna Thavarajah is a board-certified pulmonologist and critical care physician based in Detroit. She serves as Director of the Interstitial Lung Disease Program at Henry Ford Hospital and Director of Henry Ford's PFF Care Center Network site. With more than 15 years of experience leading an ILD program and longstanding involvement across PFF committees and programs, Dr. Thavarajah brings clinical expertise, institutional leadership and bedside perspective to the organization.

The addition of Dr. Bemiss and Dr. Thavarajah reflect the PFF's prioritization of engaging leading experts who can help advance research, improve care and support patients, caregivers and families affected by PF and ILD.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is committed to accelerating research, empowering our community, and transforming care so that everyone with pulmonary fibrosis can live a better life. Our ultimate goal is to find a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733)

Media Contact

Dorothy Coyle, Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundaton, 1 773-332-6201, [email protected], pulmonaryfibrosis.org

SOURCE Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundaton