Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Unveils Five-Year Strategic Plan: The PFF is ME

"Our community is united by the impact pulmonary fibrosis has had on our lives and by a shared goal to find a cure," said Scott Staszak, President and CEO of the PFF. "This plan turns that purpose into action—accelerating research, connecting families to care and clinical studies, and strengthening the community that no one should be without after a diagnosis."

"Patients need progress they can feel now," added Amy Hajari Case, MD, Chief Medical Officer of the PFF. "Our plan pushes on all fronts: more precise research through the PFF Registry, faster routes to expert care and clinical trials, and clearer guidance for day-to-day living so that every person with PF has a path to better outcomes while we drive toward a cure."

The plan advances four priorities:

Accelerate Research: Advance discovery through the PFF Registry, targeted funding, and partnerships that speed ideas from lab to clinic.

Expand Access to Expert Care: Grow referral pathways and Care Center capacity so more people reach specialists, clinical trials, and trusted resources sooner.

Improve the Lives of Patients Right Now: Deliver clear education, practical tools, and support services that help families navigate PF/ILD today.

Bring the Community Together: Elevate the patient and caregiver voice, strengthen peer connections, and mobilize advocates nationwide.

Grounded in the belief that no one should face PF alone, the plan commits the PFF to measurable outcomes across research progress, time-to-diagnosis, access to specialized care and clinical trials, and the reach of education and support.

Supporters can help implement the plan by donating, sharing resources, and connecting newly diagnosed families to the PFF's education, Help Center, Care Center Network, and research opportunities.

Read the PFF Strategic Plan, The PFF is ME.

About the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is committed to accelerating research, empowering our community, and transforming care so that everyone with pulmonary fibrosis can live a better life. Our ultimate goal is to find a cure for pulmonary fibrosis. The PFF has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator and is an accredited charity by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) Wise Giving Alliance. The Foundation has met all of the requirements of the National Health Council Standards of Excellence Certification Program® and has earned the Guidestar Platinum Seal of Transparency. For more information, visit pulmonaryfibrosis.org or call 844.TalkPFF (844.825.5733)

