Pulmonary Hypertension Association Launches Certificate Program for Advanced Practice Providers and Allied Health Professionals

The six-month program provides a structured yet flexible learning experience, blending live virtual sessions with self-paced coursework. Participants may select either an adult or pediatric track, aligning the training with their patient population. The curriculum features case discussions, expert-led instruction and real-world applications of PH care. Topics covered include diagnostic procedures, treatment strategies, risk assessment and patient-centered care.

Participants will engage with diagnostic tools including right heart catheterization, echocardiography and advanced imaging techniques. The program instruction also includes managing prostacyclin-based therapies and other PH-specific treatments.

Melisa Wilson, DNP, APRN, BC, a nurse practitioner at AdventHealth Orlando and the program's curriculum director, said the program provides a broad base of knowledge for health care professionals committed to advancing patient care.

"I hope that participating in the course will translate into improved recognition and accuracy of diagnosis and better patient conversation," said Wilson. "Furthermore, I hope the program will provide a sense of community, especially for those new to the field."

Upon successful completion, participants will earn a PH Certificate from the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, valid for five years, signifying advanced knowledge in PH care. The first cohort begins June 2025 and is limited to 40 participants per track. The enrollment window closes June 2, or once the cohort reaches capacity.

For more information about the curriculum, cost and enrollment, please visit PHAssociation.org/PH-Certificate-Program. For questions or more information, contact [email protected].

