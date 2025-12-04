Pulmonary Hypertension Association Launches Redesigned Website to Improve Access to Trusted PH Information

"The thousands of people who visit our site every month range from those seeking information about PH to clinicians sourcing information for their patients," said Karen Smaalders, PHA vice president of communications. Post this

The updated website includes:

Streamlined navigation and improved search to help visitors find information faster.

Fully updated and medically reviewed content on all PH classifications, associated conditions and approved treatment options.

A resource center with financial assistance and insurance information.

PHA Classroom educational video content.

Access to PH Insights, PHA's podcast that features expert interviews and community stories.

Digital copies of Pathlight, PHA's quarterly print magazine.

Patient and caregiver stories in PHA's award-winning Right Heart Blog.

To ensure accuracy and relevance, PHA reviewed and rewrote every page over the past year. Content was evaluated by PH-treating professionals from PHA's Scientific Leadership Council, and members of the transplant and CTEPH taskforces. Patients and caregivers on the Patient and Caregiver Education Committee also reviewed core sections for clarity and relevance.

"The thousands of people who visit our site every month range from those seeking information about PH for the first time to clinicians sourcing information for their patients, which is why our website is at the center of PHA's efforts to remain the primary resource for trusted, timely and actionable information for the PH community," said Karen Smaalders, PHA vice president of communications.

Visitors can explore the redesigned site at PHAssociation.org.

About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening lung condition for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers and researchers worldwide who work together to advocate for the PH community, support patients, caregivers and families, offer up-to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care, and fund and promote research. For more information, visit www.PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Zangi Miti, Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 1 (240) 485-0770, [email protected]

SOURCE Pulmonary Hypertension Association