Pulmonary Hypertension Education Event, PH Community Workshop, in Charlotte on March 22

"The best thing that a new PH patient can do is talk to other patients and their family members to better appreciate the support and community available to them," says Rajagopal. "Increased awareness of pulmonary hypertension is critical. It's important that PH patients and their families are aware of the support and resources that are available to them through organizations like the Pulmonary Hypertension Association."

Presenters, including health care professionals, people with PH and caregivers, will cover topics such as navigating diagnosis and treatments, managing PH and the latest in PH research. The workshop offers an invaluable opportunity to learn more about PH, discover PHA resources, meet others impacted by PH and connect with industry representatives and other community health exhibitors.

Pulmonary hypertension, a condition causing high blood pressure in the lungs, affects about 75 million people worldwide across all ages and ethnic backgrounds. Symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain. Because these symptoms are nonspecific, PH is often undiagnosed and misunderstood, leading to potentially dangerous delays in diagnosis and treatment. While PH is incurable, early diagnosis and proper treatment can extend and improve an individual's quality of life. Advances in treatment and a better understanding of PH have led to effective therapies, improved outcomes and increased survival rates for various types of this condition.

For more information and to register, visit PHAssociation.org/Events/PH-Community-Workshop-Charlotte.

Members of the media are welcome to attend. To RSVP, please email [email protected]. Interviews with experts and others can be arranged upon request.

About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening lung condition for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers and researchers worldwide who work together to advocate for the PH community, provide support to patients, caregivers and families, offer up-to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care and fund and promote research. For more information, visit PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on Bluesky, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

