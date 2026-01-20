Pulsar Acquires Controlling Interest in Navee Technology, Establishing Pulsar Türkiye

For our customers, this means access to Pulsar's global resources and partnerships while keeping the local team and personal service they've always counted on. - Volkan Kalin, Managing Director, Pulsar Türkiye. Post this

Navee Technology has spent more than a decade earning the trust of maritime operators throughout the region. From satellite connectivity and Starlink Maritime installations to bridge electronics, navigation systems, and fleet management software, the company delivers the full spectrum of IT management and digital solutions that modern shipping demands. Ship owners, shipyards, offshore operators, and cruise lines have come to rely on Navee's technical expertise and responsive local service—exactly the kind of customer-first approach that defines Pulsar's own operations.

The acquisition positions Pulsar Türkiye to work closely with Pulsar's burgeoning global commercial maritime business, creating new opportunities to deliver integrated connectivity, IT management and digital solutions to customers throughout Türkiye, the Eastern Mediterranean, and the Black Sea region. Istanbul's strategic location as a major global shipping hub and crossroads between Europe and Asia makes this an ideal base for expanding Pulsar's maritime services.

"We couldn't be more excited about this partnership," said Robert Sakker, President and CEO of Pulsar International. "Volkan and his team have built something special in Türkiye—a company that genuinely puts customers first and backs it up with outstanding technical capabilities. That's exactly how we operate at Pulsar. When you find people who share your values and your commitment to excellence, you move to bring them into the family. Together, we're going to do great things for maritime operators throughout this region."

"From our work together with Robert and the Pulsar team over the years, we knew this was the right fit," said Volkan Kalin, Managing Director of Pulsar Türkiye. "They understand the relationships and capabilities we've built, and they're genuinely invested in helping us grow. For our customers, this means access to Pulsar's global resources and partnerships while keeping the local team and personal service they've always counted on. For our employees, it opens up tremendous opportunities. We're ready to hit the ground running."

Pulsar International ('Pulsar') is a leading provider of satellite communications products and services, offering voice, data, and IoT solutions to customers in the commercial maritime, Agri-tech, enterprise, and government markets. Pulsar operates across the globe, with offices located in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Its global headquarters is in Hollywood, FL, USA, with European offices in Greece, Cyprus, The Netherlands, and now Türkiye.

