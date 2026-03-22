Pulsar Appoints Enzo Brizzi to Grow Enterprise Connectivity in Africa

"Organizations operating across large and demanding environments require networks that are reliable, scalable, and secure. Connectivity is the backbone of modern economies, and building digital infrastructure requires collaboration between global technology providers and trusted regional partners." Post this

Pulsar has identified Africa as a high-growth market for connectivity, where reliable digital infrastructure is becoming essential to economic growth and digital transformation. Brizzi will deliver this partnership-led approach into a new high-growth market for Pulsar.

The appointment reinforces Pulsar's "Global Network, Local Offices" strategy, combining global satellite infrastructure with strong regional partnerships to deliver sustainable connectivity solutions where demand for hybrid communications continues to grow.

Brizzi brings more than 25 years of experience across the global telecommunications and satellite communications sector, combining terrestrial networks together with GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite ecosystems. Throughout his career, he has delivered communications infrastructure in complex environments where reliable connectivity supports economic development and operational resilience.

"Connectivity today is critical infrastructure," said Enzo Brizzi. "Organizations operating across large and often demanding environments require networks that are reliable, scalable, and secure. Connectivity is increasingly the backbone of modern economies, and building that digital infrastructure requires close collaboration between global technology providers and trusted regional partners."

Pulsar's hybrid architecture integrates multiple satellite constellations with terrestrial networks, complemented by value-added digital services including managed networks, cybersecurity layers, IoT enablement, and digital infrastructure platforms supporting enterprise operations, public sector initiatives, and digital inclusion programs.

"We are very pleased to welcome Enzo to Pulsar," said Robert Sakker, President and CEO of Pulsar International. "We identified Africa as a very important growth market with a strong demand for hybrid connectivity delivered through terrestrial and satellite networks. Brizzi brings extensive experience across the satellite and telecommunications industry together with a proven track record of driving growth through regional partnerships and local market engagement."

Pulsar's global connectivity platform integrates leading satellite operators including Viasat/Inmarsat, Iridium, SES, Space Norway, Starlink, and Thuraya, together with Pulsar's own unique product set and digital value-added services.

Pulsar maintains a broad international presence supporting enterprise, government, and maritime customers through local teams and joint ventures across the North American, Latin American, EMEA, and APAC regions.

About Pulsar

Pulsar International ("Pulsar") is a leading provider of satellite communications products and services, offering voice, data, and IoT solutions to customers in commercial maritime, Agri-tech, enterprise, and government markets. Pulsar operates across the globe, with offices located in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Its global headquarters is in Hollywood, FL, USA. For more information about Pulsar and how we can transform your connectivity and end-to-end solutions beyond the ordinary, visit pulsarbeyond.com.

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Pulsar International

2 Oakwood Blvd., Suite 200

Hollywood, FL 33020

US: +1 (954) 763-8650 / INTL: +1 (865) 379-8723

Media Contact

Fabienne Sakker, Pulsar International, 1 (954) 763-8650, [email protected], www.pulsarbeyond.com

SOURCE Pulsar International