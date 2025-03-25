Pulsar Gaming Gears Announces All-New TenZ Signature Edition Wireless Gaming Mouse Created by Beloved Former Esports Pro and Streamer

Initial Early Access to TenZ Debut Mice Available for Purchase Through iBUYPOWER Gear Store, Official PC Partner of VALORANT Champions Tour Americas

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., March 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pulsar Gaming Gears announced at the VALORANT Champion Tour (VCT) Americas Block Party the debut of an all-new premium gaming mouse crafted in partnership with, and personally designed by TenZ, the beloved streamer, ex-esports pro, and former VCT Masters winner and MVP. Pulsar is also thrilled to share that it is collaborating with iBUYPOWER, the Official PC Partner of VCT Americas, to sell a limited amount of the Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition wireless gaming mouse ahead of Pulsar's April launch starting today. For more information, please visit: http://ibp.gg/tenz-pr

As a lifelong gamer, TenZ is known for his dynamic gameplay, exceptional aim, and incredible competitive play. After a lengthy career in professional gaming using multiple mice, TenZ is now able to bring a multi-year vision to life, applying his expertise towards crafting a gaming mouse catered to his particular playstyle. The mouse was created in collaboration with Pulsar Gaming Gears, allowing fans and aspiring competitive players to experience elite gaming performance with this new mouse validated by TenZ himself.

"After years of trying out tons of different mice both as an esports pro and as a streamer, I know exactly thet type of feel and responsiveness I demand when it comes to gaming mice, which is where Pulsar comes in," said Tyson "TenZ" Ngo. "These guys live and breathe esports one hundred percent, so with their background and resources, it was a no-brainer on why I chose to work with them to deliver my dream gaming mouse for myself, and to my fans."

Pulsar Gaming Gears is a leading esports brand founded in South Korea, and the Official Mouse, Keyboard, and Mousepad Partner of VCT Americas and VCT Pacific. They are dedicated to innovation that pushes the boundaries of precision, responsiveness, and quality to empower gamers everywhere with the world-class performance gear they need to elevate their play.

Weighing in at 47g, the Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition wireless gaming mouse easily allows for effortless control and speed. The mouse comes equipped with Pulsar's Optical Switches for a 100 million click lifestyle, its XS-1 flagship sensor that is capable of up to 32,000 DPI (Dots per Inch), 750 IPS (Inches per Second), and an 8K polling rate for unmatched responsiveness during gameplay.

Other key features of the Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition wireless gaming mouse include:

Enduring battery life ranging from 18 to 112 hours depending on the mouse's polling rate

Elegant black-and-white colorways inspired by TenZ's visual aesthetic

Optimized Mouse Shape designed by TenZ himself for claw grip users, while remaining comfortable for everyday use

"With TenZ, we were given the opportunity to create a product that was originally incepted for one person, one hand, and a signature playstyle. It reinforced a core belief we have at Pulsar that everyone should have the right to gear fit for peak performance," said Stuart Chan, CMO at Pulsar Gaming Gears. "The mouse is one of our most exciting products to date, and serves as a high benchmark for all future partnership products. TenZ was a true pleasure to work with and we're looking forward to more potential collaborations in the future."

iBUYPOWER will be the exclusive online retailer of the Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition wireless gaming mouse with initial availability of the new peripheral. Restocks are to be expected, so customers can click "Notify Me" on the product listing to be informed once new inventory arrives.

AVAILABILITY

The Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition wireless gaming mouse is now available for purchase in initial and limited quantities at iBUYPOWER's gear store at an MSRP of $130. It will also be available on Pulsar.gg's web store and other major retailers in April 2025.

WEBPAGES

To learn more about the Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition wireless gaming mouse, please visit: https://pulsar.gg/tenz

IMAGES / VIDEO

Additional assets of the Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition wireless gaming mouse can be found here: https://pulsar.gg/ibp-tenz-assets

The Pulsar TenZ Signature Edition wireless gaming mouse trailer can be found here: http://pulsar.gg/tenz-video

ABOUT PULSAR GAMING GEARS

Founded in 2020 in the heart of Korea, Pulsar Gaming Gears rapidly emerged as a powerhouse, achieving an astounding average annual growth rate of 500%. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company quickly established its presence in Japan and China with dedicated branch offices.

At Pulsar, the team takes pride in its end-to-end approach. From concept to creation, Pulsar's in-house development team crafts every detail with precision and passion. Manufacturing right here in Korea ensures that their gaming peripherals meet the highest standards of quality and performance.

ABOUT iBUYPOWER

iBUYPOWER is a fully independent and leading manufacturer of high-performance pre-built and custom gaming PCs based in North America. The company was founded in 1999 on its core values of Perseverance, Unity, Strength, and Ambition. These values are reflected in the company's promise to build the best gaming systems for the most discerning gamers since its founding. iBUYPOWER has worked intimately with hardware and software brands such as Intel, NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft, WD, ASUS, Bethesda, MLG, Riot Games, HoYoverse, and many more. iBUYPOWER is headquartered in City of Industry, California. Information about the company and its products can be found at: https://www.ibuypower.com

