Pulsar International ("Pulsar") announces agreement as an authorized reseller of Amazon Leo to bring high-speed satellite internet to commercial maritime customers

Amazon Leo will accelerate Pulsar's expansion of the fleets it services, helping Pulsar's continued growth as a leader in the global maritime sector. Post this

"Amazon Leo will power the adoption of connected ship operations for fleet managers, the adoption of digital solutions such as optimized routing and navigation for lower cost and safer voyages, and aid crew retention through enhanced crew welfare applications," said Robert Sakker, President & CEO of Pulsar. "High bandwidth, low latency communication solution from Amazon Leo, used together with AWS global infrastructure, will enable Pulsar to not only drive the adoption of the digital ship, but also to ensure cyber-security, giving fleet managers the confidence to move from connectivity to fully remote operations."

Amazon Leo is designed to meet the demanding performance, reliability, and security requirements of business customers worldwide. The system provides lower latency, higher bandwidth, and broader coverage than traditional satellite solutions, enabling real-time applications, remote operations, and hybrid network architectures.

Customers will connect to the network using one of several compact, high-performance antennas: Leo Pro and Leo Ultra. Leo Ultra is the most powerful model in the line, capable of delivering download speeds of up to 1 Gbps and upload speeds of up to 400 Mbps—capacity that supports demanding enterprise applications.

Serving key industries across the globe, Pulsar will offer Amazon Leo as part of its portfolio of communications, digital solutions, cyber-security, and crew welfare applications, tailored to the needs of the industries it supports, including various maritime customers operating in remote waters.

"We are very excited to be partnering with Amazon Leo to strengthen Pulsar's portfolio of maritime focused products, services and solutions," added Sakker. "Amazon Leo will accelerate Pulsar's expansion of the fleets it services, helping Pulsar's continued growth as a leader in the global maritime sector."

About Pulsar

Pulsar International ("Pulsar") is a leading provider of satellite communications products and services, offering voice, data, and IoT solutions to customers in commercial maritime, Agri-tech, enterprise, and government markets. Pulsar operates across the globe, with offices located in North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Asia Pacific. Its global headquarters is in Hollywood, FL, USA. For more information about Pulsar and how we can transform your connectivity and end-to-end solutions beyond the ordinary, visit www.pulsarbeyond.com.

Connect with Pulsar on LinkedIn.

Pulsar International

2 Oakwood Blvd, Suite 200

Hollywood, FL, 33020

USA: +1 (954) 763-8650

Media Contact

Fabienne Sakker, Pulsar International, 1 (954) 763-8650, [email protected], www.pulsarbeyond.com