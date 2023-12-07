PULSE+ announces its exclusive partnership with LDLC Arena

"This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing high-quality refreshment to a diverse audience," said Ike S. Franco, CEO of PULSE+. "In partnership, we look forward to quenching the thirst of sports fans and cultural connoisseurs, enhancing their experience at LDLC Arena." Post this

PULSE+ is thus reinforcing its visibility already activated with Olympique Lyonnais since the start of the season, and broadening its product offering to a whole new audience, that of the LDLC Arena, which will offer between 100 and 120 cultural and sporting events every year.

"We are thrilled to partner with LDLC Arena, a true hub for sports and culture," said Ike S. Franco, CEO of PULSE+. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing high-quality refreshment to a diverse audience. In partnership, we look forward to quenching the thirst of sports fans and cultural connoisseurs, enhancing their overall experience at LDLC Arena."

"We are delighted with this exclusive collaboration with PULSE+, which takes on its full dimension at the LDLC Arena, our new event venue, set to become a landmark on the European stage. The quality of the products offered by PULSE+ will contribute to a unique customer experience for our spectators at the many events scheduled," said Cyrille Groll, Business Development Director - Groupe OL & LDLC Arena.

The partnership between PULSE+ and the LDLC Arena should create a dynamic synergy, combining the best of the mineral water sector with the best of entertainment in the Auvergne Rhône Alpes region; an exclusive collaboration for a unique visitor experience at the LDLC Arena.

For more information about the partnership or to learn more about PULSE+, please visit drinkpulse.com. To stay updated with OL Vallée news and events, visit olvallee.fr.

About PULSE+

PULSE+, an enhanced and mineral water brand, aims to set a new benchmark for quality and sustainability. PULSE+ offers premium water with a naturally low Total Dissolvable Solids (TDS) count, highlighting its commitment to purity and flavor. PULSE+ collaborates with sports and entertainment groups throughout the US and Europe and represents legacy brands like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Las Vegas Raiders, Paris Saint Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City, among others.

About LDLC Arena

The second-largest event venue in France, the LDLC Arena is designed to host 100 to 120 shows or sporting events per season. With a capacity of 12,000 to 16,000 seats depending on configuration, the LDLC Arena is equipped with the latest technologies to offer an incomparable visitor experience, and aims to become a benchmark stop on the European circuit for touring artists and international sporting events.

