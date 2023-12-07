PULSE+ becomes the Official Supplier of Olympique Lyonnais

"This partnership is a synergy of values, commitment to excellence, and a shared vision for delivering the best experiences to soccer enthusiasts," said Ike S. Franco, CEO of PULSE+. "We look forward to quenching the thirst of OL fans, players, and the broader community with our premium water." Post this

As Official Supplier to the Olympique Lyonnais men's team, PULSE+ will benefit from extensive visibility on LED panels and screens at Groupama Stadium, as well as numerous digital activations on the Club's media and social networks.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Olympique Lyonnais, a club known for its rich history and passionate fan base," said Ike S. Franco, CEO of PULSE+. "This partnership is a synergy of values, commitment to excellence, and a shared vision for delivering the best experiences to soccer enthusiasts. We look forward to quenching the thirst of Olympique Lyonnais fans, players, and the broader community with our premium water. Together, we aim to make every matchday an unforgettable and invigorating experience."

Olympique Lyonnais and PULSE+ aim to develop a collaboration together for fans, who will be able to discover unique products, and exclusive activation programs throughout the season.

"This collaboration with PULSE+ will enable our fans to discover unique products, created in the colors of their team, and even more, to spread the word internationally about our partnership with a major player in the mineral water sector," said Cyrille Groll, OL Groupe Business Development Director.

For more information about the partnership or to learn more about PULSE+, please visit drinkpulse.com. To stay updated with Olympique Lyonnais news and events, visit OL.fr - Site officiel de l'Olympique Lyonnais.

About PULSE+

PULSE+, an enhanced and mineral water brand, aims to set a new benchmark for quality and sustainability. PULSE+ offers premium water with a naturally low Total Dissolvable Solids (TDS) count, highlighting its commitment to purity and flavor. PULSE+ collaborates with sports and entertainment groups throughout the US and Europe and represents legacy brands like the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Las Vegas Raiders, Paris Saint Germain, Liverpool and Manchester City, among others.

About Olympique Lyonnais

A soccer club founded in 1950, Olympique Lyonnais has won 21 titles (including a record 7 consecutive French Championship titles) with the club's men's team, which has made 26 appearances in European competitions over the last 30 years, and boasts a soccer academy regularly ranked in the European Top 3.

Since the inauguration of its new stadium in January 2016, Olympique Lyonnais, like Europe's biggest clubs, has a 100% private, ultra-modern, multifunctional stadium, open 365 days a year, which is part of the overall OL Vallée project, a living space offering entertainment activities in the sporting, artistic, cultural and corporate fields, also including a 16,000-seat multifunctional arena.

Media Contact

Kaitlin Hutchinson, PULSE+, (212) 421-1500, [email protected], drinkpulse.com

