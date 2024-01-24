Pulse Health Names Erwin Tumangday as Strategic Advisor

"I'm thrilled to welcome Erwin to Pulse Health's team and am confident that he will help accelerate our firm's growth and leadership in the healthcare industry ecosystem." - Ryan Alovis, Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Health Post this

Erwin is a seasoned healthcare agency growth and partnerships executive with over 25 years of strategic advisory experience. Prior to Pulse Health, he has held senior growth roles with leading North American agencies including Klick Health, Sapient, Publicis, Organic and Blue Spark in advancing strategic client interests in key markets in North America and around the world.

Currently, he serves as Chief Growth Officer at No Fixed Address Health, an independent Healthcare agency serving the North American Market. When not driving growth at No Fixed Address Health, Erwin works as an ad hoc industry advisor and mentor to select start-ups, further demonstrating his commitment to driving innovation in the healthcare sector.

His demonstrated expertise in B2B agency growth and track record in North American partnership development align perfectly with Pulse Health's aggressive growth objectives. What sets him apart is a deep industry knowledge, entrepreneurial mindset and broad network of connections and experience. All told, his strong industry background in working with start-ups, independent agencies and global creative tech/digital agencies is an impressive showcase of expertise and experience in advancing technology enablement and achieving digital transformation.

"Over the past few years, I've had the pleasure of working alongside the Pulse Health team, and I've been truly impressed with their unique approach to the life science market—whether it's their white-glove service mentality, innovative solutions, or the Pulse Engagement Cloud," said Erwin Tumangday. "Looking ahead, I am excited by the prospect of playing a role in advancing their offerings to address the ever-evolving needs of both healthcare professionals and the agencies that rely on them."

Founded in 2014, Pulse Health has earned industry acclaim for its groundbreaking Pulse Engagement Cloud platform, which has become the platform of choice within the life science industry for various reasons, most notably by increasing overall script lift, as per a recent study. This all-in-one Software as a Service (SaaS) solution effortlessly integrates marketing automation, advanced segmentation, centralized databases, omni-channel marketing, and brand-specific analytics and insights. Pulse Engagement Cloud also boasts robust integrations with other leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Doceree, Medscape, Doximity, Sermo, and more, providing clients with real-time 360-degree visibility into brand performance across multiple partners

About Pulse Health:

Pulse Health is a leading provider of cloud-based non-personal promotional engagement software and services for the life science sector. Empowering brands from their initial launch through their entire lifecycle, Pulse Health offers a comprehensive suite of products, including Pulse Engagement Cloud, Pulse Integrations, Request a Rep, Pulse Sample Management, Pulse HCP & Patient Data Access, Pulse Insights, and Pulse MCM Tactics. The company serves a diverse client base, ranging from emerging biotech companies entering commercialization to global pharmaceutical giants looking to amplify their existing brands.

