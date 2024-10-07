Pulse Health Partners with Saatchi Wellness as First Pulse-Certified Agency, Paving the Way for a Self-Managed Platform Future

"This partnership between Pulse Health and SSW underscores our shared commitment to delivering real-time omnichannel orchestration—elevating brands from launch to longevity with the sharpest insights, integrations, data, and support." - Ryan Alovis, Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Health Post this

Pulse Health's life sciences-specific engagement platform offers tailored solutions to an industry often plagued by inefficiencies, such as disparate data sources, reliance on general-purpose platforms, limited client support, and a lack of centralized systems for managing technology partners. Additionally, brands face challenges in accessing actionable data in real-time, which the Pulse platform addresses.

"Pharma brands need more than a one-size-fits-all solution," said Ryan Alovis, CEO of Pulse Health. "They need technology that matches the precision of their medicine. The more brands know, the more lives they can improve. This partnership between Pulse Health and SSW underscores our shared commitment to delivering real-time omnichannel orchestration—elevating brands from launch to longevity with the sharpest insights, integrations, data, and support."

As the first agency to complete the Pulse Engagement Cloud Certification Program, Pulse Health believes that SSW, and others to follow, are uniquely positioned to offer enhanced value to their clients. This certification streamlines how agencies craft impactful and efficient digital experiences for their audiences. By becoming certified, SSW and future agencies will be able to fully leverage Pulse Health's comprehensive suite of tools, gaining access to exclusive features that further their pursuit of omnichannel excellence.

While Pulse Health remains dedicated to its managed services, offering agency partners the opportunity to extract even more value through self-management represents a natural evolution for the company.

About Pulse Health:

Founded in 2014, Pulse Health has earned industry acclaim for its groundbreaking Pulse Engagement Cloud platform, which has become the platform of choice within the life science industry for various reasons, most notably by increasing overall script lift by as much as 20% as per a recent study. This all-in-one Software as a Service (SaaS) solution effortlessly integrates marketing automation, advanced segmentation, centralized databases, omni-channel marketing, and brand-specific analytics and insights. Pulse Engagement Cloud also boasts robust integrations with other leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Doceree, Medscape, Doximity, Sermo, and more, providing clients with real-time 360-degree visibility into brand performance across multiple partners. For more information, visit Pulse Health at https://www.pulsehealth.tech

About Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness:

Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness' goal is to design end-to-end customer experiences that motivate, engage, and support people across their wellness journeys in a way that transforms not only brand and business outcomes, but also the health and wellness outcomes of our end users. We do this by harnessing our unique Wellness Effect™ Process. Our award-winning work spans health and wellness categories from moisturizers to mental health and from oral care to oncology. All in the service of improving the wellness of our end users and the health of our client's business goals. For more information, visit Saatchi & Saatchi Wellness at https://www.saatchiwellness.com

Media Contact

Brooke Alovis, Pulse Health, (888) 888-4115, [email protected], www.pulsehealth.tech

SOURCE Pulse Health