Pulse Health to Sponsor Digital Pharma East, Set to Unveil Newest Version of the Pulse Engagement Cloud

"Our life science clients require a life science platform that is cost-effective, powerful, transparent, that not only handles deployment of messaging but can provide actionable insights in real-time," said Ryan Alovis, CEO of Pulse Health. I know that with this new release at Digital Pharma East, pharmaceutical brands will be able to significantly level up how their speaking to HCP's, what they are saying, and how it's impacting overall script lift."

These new, innovative products being showcased at Digital Pharma East continue the momentum for Pulse Health, which in the past include "Most Innovative Product" and "Most Innovative Company" by PM360, as well as a slew of recent announcements like the launch of their Google Analytics 4 integration.

For more information on how Pulse Health is powering digital engagement for the life science industry, visit https://pulsehealth.tech/

About Pulse Health

Pulse Health is an industry leader in cloud-based non-personal promotional engagement software and services for the life science industry. Powering a brands journey from launch to life. Pulse Health's suite of products range from Pulse Engagement Cloud, Pulse Sample Management, Pulse HCP & Patient Data Access, Pulse Insights, and Pulse MCM Tactics. Pulse Health's client base range from emerging biotech bringing their brands to commercialization, to global pharmaceutical companies looking to amplify their existing brands.

About Fierce Pharma

Biopharma is a fast-growing world where big ideas come along daily. Our readers rely on Fierce Pharma for the latest news, analysis and data on drugs and the companies that make them. Fierce Pharma covers the pharma waterfront, from late-stage drug development through the entire lifecycle – tracking regulatory approvals, payer negotiations, manufacturing, marketing, patent fights, government investigations and regulation, M&A deals and beyond. Our aim is to analyze the day's news, showing readers not only what they need to know, but why they need to know it. Beyond the daily, the Fierce Pharma team produces special reports that take stock of the industry's products and finances, and shed new light on industry trends.

Media Contact

Krissy Goelz, Pulse Health, 8888884115, [email protected], www.pulsehealth.tech

