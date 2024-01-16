Pulse Health Unveils Request a Rep, a Seamless Connection Between Engaged HCPs and Relevant Field Force Reps

"Request a Rep reinforces our commitment to helping our pharma clients become digitally focused, enhancing brand reach, deepening its understanding of HCPs, and equipping its field force with tools for meaningful and effective HCP interactions." - Ryan Alovis, Chief Executive Officer of Pulse Health Post this

Historically, when a healthcare provider visited a brand's website and requested information, they entered a general database. With Request a Rep enabled, Pulse leverages its proprietary technology to analyze the captured data and direct it to the most relevant field force representative. This facilitates automated, personalized messaging between both the HCP and the representative, all fully tracked and, if there is an existing subscription, stored in the Pulse Engagement Cloud.

Request a Rep seeks to modernize the archaic approach with intelligent action-based communication, aiming to enhance the user experience for HCPs by accelerating relevant communication to those expressing interest, while simultaneously empowering field reps.

Pulse Health's unparalleled expertise in accelerating and quantifying digital messaging for emerging pharma brands has attracted pharmaceutical company, Mayne Pharma, to be a beta user for Request a Rep. With the usage of this product, Pulse has been able to deliver outstanding results to Mayne Pharma, to establish a unified and reliable source for non-personal messaging to HCPs.

Ryan Alovis, CEO of Pulse Health, expressed his excitement about this product, stating, "Request a Rep reinforces our commitment to helping our pharma clients become digitally focused, enhancing brand reach, deepening its understanding of HCPs, and equipping its field force with tools for meaningful and effective HCP interactions."

Founded in 2014, Pulse Health has earned industry acclaim for its groundbreaking Pulse Engagement Cloud platform, which has become the platform of choice within the life science industry for various reasons, most notably by increasing overall script lift, as per a recent study. This all-in-one Software as a Service (SaaS) solution effortlessly integrates marketing automation, advanced segmentation, centralized databases, omni-channel marketing, and brand-specific analytics and insights. Pulse Engagement Cloud also boasts robust integrations with other leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Doceree, Medscape, Doximity, Sermo, and more, providing clients with real-time 360-degree visibility into brand performance across multiple partners

About Pulse Health:

Pulse Health is a leading provider of cloud-based non-personal promotional engagement software and services for the life science sector. Empowering brands from their initial launch through their entire lifecycle, Pulse Health offers a comprehensive suite of products, including Pulse Engagement Cloud, Pulse Integrations, Pulse Sample Management, Pulse HCP & Patient Data Access, Pulse Insights, and Pulse MCM Tactics. The company serves a diverse client base, ranging from emerging biotech companies entering commercialization to global pharmaceutical giants looking to amplify their existing brands.

Krissy Goelz, Pulse Health, (888) 888-4115, [email protected], www.pulsehealth.tech

