Pulse Partners with Titanium and Approved Contact, to Launch Unified Communication and Payment Platform for Contact Centers

"This partnership delivers exactly what today's contact centers need: simplicity, security, and scalability," said Aaron Barnes, CEO of Pulse. Post this

As organizations accelerate their shift to omnichannel engagement, many struggle to manage disconnected systems for messaging, calling, AI chatbots, and payments. The Pulse platform provides a turnkey alternative, consolidating these critical capabilities into one secure, enterprise-ready solution.

AI bot automation accelerates work and reduces costs by handling repetitive, rules-based tasks including ticket routing, FAQ responses, data entry, and lead triage, allowing teams to focus on higher-value and creative work. Bots operate 24/7 with consistent, low-error performance, shortening response times, improving service quality, and reducing operational overhead. Because they integrate with existing systems, bots can automate end-to-end workflows and surface real-time, data-driven insights that help organizations optimize processes. Bots scale quickly and deliver personalized interactions at volume while enforcing compliance and auditability, a significant advantage for both customer experience and internal efficiency.

Titanium, a Global Payments Company, contributes secure payment processing through its PCI-compliant payment gateway integration with competitive processing rates. Enterprise clients benefit from Interchange Plus pricing models and integrated omnichannel payment solutions that enable customers to complete transactions securely through automated voice and SMS systems, a critical capability as consumers increasingly demand self-service payment options.

Approved Contact enables seamless business texting by allowing customers to interact via text over existing phone systems while employees respond from familiar platforms including Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Zoom, or RingCentral. The cloud-based solution provides enterprise-grade security with encryption protocols and data compliance features, including DLP integration and custom cloud backend options.

"Contact centers don't need more tools; they need communication that works inside the systems they already use," said Mark Shirman, CEO of Approved Contact. "By embedding permission-based SMS and governance controls into the Pulse ecosystem, we help organizations reduce compliance risk, increase message deliverability, and create customer interactions that are trusted from the first touchpoint to final payment."

Together, the partners offer a unified, secure, omnichannel platform that enables organizations to monetize customer interactions, streamline payment experiences, and reduce friction across every stage of engagement, while integrating with pre-existing UCaaS, CCaaS, ERP, CRM, and invoicing systems.

"This partnership delivers exactly what today's contact centers need: simplicity, security, and scalability," said Aaron Barnes, CEO of Pulse. "We're eliminating barriers between communication and commerce, allowing businesses to engage customers and complete transactions seamlessly, by voice, text, or application."

The bundled solution supports organizations ranging from small businesses to large enterprises across multiple sectors including retail, healthcare, financial services, and telecommunications. Customers benefit from reduced vendor management, faster deployment, transparent pricing, and a platform that scales with business growth.

Partners gain access to a comprehensive solution portfolio, industry-leading revenue-sharing programs, joint go-to-market support, and technical integration resources that reduce deployment risk and accelerate time to revenue.

The integrated offering is available immediately through authorized partners. For more information, visit www.pulsetechnologies.ai or contact [email protected].

About Pulse

Pulse delivers innovative communication and payment solutions that streamline customer engagement and transaction processing. Through strategic partnerships, Pulse provides unified platforms that reduce complexity and drive operational efficiency for contact centers and customer service organizations.

About Approved Contact

Approved Contact enables seamless business texting by allowing customers to interact via text over existing phone systems while employees respond from familiar platforms including Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Zoom, or RingCentral. The cloud-based solution provides enterprise-grade security with encryption protocols and data compliance features, including DLP integration and custom cloud backend options.

About Titanium Payments

Titanium is a Global Payments Company offering secure payment processing services with competitive rates and comprehensive PCI compliance solutions for businesses of all sizes.

Media Contact:

Ashley Donahue

SVP of Business Development and Marketing

Pulse

[email protected]

913-408-5702

Titanium Payments Media Contact:

Yosemite Bent

Director of Channel Partners

Titanium

[email protected]

415-450-7530

Media Contact

Ashley Donahue, Pulse Technologies, 1 913-408-5702, [email protected], www.pulsetechnologies.ai

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SOURCE Pulse Technologies