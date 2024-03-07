PulseTV Announces Redesigned Website Makes Unique Finds Easier Than Ever to Discover

TINLEY PARK, Ill., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PulseTV.com. For nearly 30 years, online retailer PulseTV.com has been your one-stop shop for exciting and unique products. Now, they're shaking things up with a major website redesign which launched on Valentine's Day 2024.

For nearly 30 years, online retailer PulseTV.com has been your one-stop shop for exciting and unique products. Now, they're shaking things up with a major website redesign which launched on Valentine's Day 2024. Boasting a clearer, more user-friendly experience it also retains the fun and quirky style the family-owned business is known for. Key improvements include:

Larger Images: Feast your eyes on stunning product visuals optimized for today's bigger screens.

Quicker Mobile Checkout: Shopping on the go? A streamlined checkout process makes buying your favorite finds a breeze.

Top 5 Department Spotlight: This was a hidden gem before, but now you can discover our weekly trending best-sellers right on the homepage.

The enlarged video player also underscores PulseTV's unwavering commitment to a video-centric approach. Since 2011, 90% of their product offerings have benefited from expertly crafted in-house videos, showcasing comprehensive demonstrations, addressing potential challenges, and offering viewers a tangible sense of each item. This dedication empowers customers to make informed purchase decisions.

This update was designed to delight curious shoppers with its intuitive layout, helpful features such as closely-related products, and commitment to showcasing unique products at great prices. "Our goal was to make discovering and purchasing one-of-a-kind items easier than ever," says COO Anisa Ali. "PulseTV is all about unique finds, and the new website puts them front and center with an intuitive layout and helpful features."

Ali continues, "I love what the team came up with - it just feels new and fresh! This is the first major redesign we've had in ten years, so we're excited to finally present it to all of our customers." Located in the Midwest, the in-house customer service team is always standing by to offer friendly and efficient service for a hassle-free shopping experience both during and after the transition to the new site.

Visit PulseTV.com today and experience the difference! Browse their curated collections, discover hidden gems in the Top 5 Department, and see why they're your go-to destination for unique finds. Let us know what you think! Share your feedback and help us make PulseTV.com even better.

