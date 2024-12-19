Pulseway Closes 2024 on a High Note, Poised for Even Greater Success in 2025

"2024 was a remarkable year for Pulseway as we worked side by side with our partners. This collaborative approach has been key to our success and will continue to guide us as we move forward." Post this

Edgar Zacharjev, VP of Product and Strategy, reflected on the year, saying: "2024 was a remarkable year for Pulseway as we worked side by side with our partners. Listening closely to their feedback allowed us to address their main challenges and deliver solutions that meet their evolving needs. This collaborative approach has been key to our success and will continue to guide us as we move forward."

Building on this momentum, Pulseway delivered key innovations to meet the demands of its partners and customers. The launch of Pulseway MDM provided organizations with unparalleled reliability and control over mobile device management, strengthening their confidence in IT operations. Additionally, Pulseway introduced new capabilities that streamlined automation, optimized workflows, and improved efficiency in IT management—a testament to its commitment to simplifying complex challenges for IT professionals.

Another highlight of the year was the introduction of Pulseway Assist, a generative AI-powered solution that transforms PSA (professional services automation). Designed to streamline ticket management and enhance communication, this innovation empowers MSPs to deliver exceptional service effortlessly.

Complementing these technological advancements was a strategic partnership with Robin Robins, providing MSPs with the marketing strategies and blueprints to scale their businesses effectively and achieve remarkable success.

As we look ahead to 2025, Pulseway is ready to build on the incredible momentum of 2024. With ambitious plans to expand its product portfolio, deepen customer partnerships and explore emerging technologies, the company is poised to set new benchmarks in IT management. Together, with its partners and customers, Pulseway is shaping a future defined by innovation and collaboration.

Edgar Zacharjev reflected on the year's achievements, stating: "Our unwavering focus on what matters most to our customers and partners drove meaningful innovations and strengthened our relationships. As we look ahead to 2025, we're committed to building on this foundation, tackling new challenges, and delivering even greater value."

About Pulseway

MMSOFT Design, Ltd. is the maker of Pulseway, a mobile-first RMM that helps Managed Service Providers and IT administrators look after their IT infrastructure on the go and transform their IT operations and services. Pulseway is used by over 13,000 businesses worldwide including BestBuy, DELL, Louis Vuitton, Canon and Siemens.

Media Contact

Victoria Boryaeva, Pulseway, 353 857464649, [email protected], https://www.pulseway.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Pulseway