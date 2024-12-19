Pulseway Closes 2024 on a High Note, Poised for Even Greater Success in 2025

Innovations in AI, Strategic MSP Partnerships and Advanced MDM Solutions Highlight a Year of Growth and Excellence
DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As 2024 draws to a close, Pulseway reflects on a year of remarkable innovation, strategic growth and unwavering commitment to empowering IT professionals. Pulseway has cemented its role as an industry leader in IT management and MSP solutions by driving innovation through groundbreaking product launches and strategic partnerships.
This year marked a significant milestone for Pulseway with the launch of the Pulseway Nexus, the company's first-ever online conference. Over four days, the event attracted more than 300 attendees with over 20 interactive sessions and over 15 guest speakers and received incredible feedback for its engaging discussions on the future of IT management. Bringing together industry leaders, partners and IT enthusiasts, the event showcased Pulseway's dedication to fostering collaboration and innovation in the IT community.
Edgar Zacharjev, VP of Product and Strategy, reflected on the year, saying: "2024 was a remarkable year for Pulseway as we worked side by side with our partners. Listening closely to their feedback allowed us to address their main challenges and deliver solutions that meet their evolving needs. This collaborative approach has been key to our success and will continue to guide us as we move forward."
Building on this momentum, Pulseway delivered key innovations to meet the demands of its partners and customers. The launch of Pulseway MDM provided organizations with unparalleled reliability and control over mobile device management, strengthening their confidence in IT operations. Additionally, Pulseway introduced new capabilities that streamlined automation, optimized workflows, and improved efficiency in IT management—a testament to its commitment to simplifying complex challenges for IT professionals.
Another highlight of the year was the introduction of Pulseway Assist, a generative AI-powered solution that transforms PSA (professional services automation). Designed to streamline ticket management and enhance communication, this innovation empowers MSPs to deliver exceptional service effortlessly.
Complementing these technological advancements was a strategic partnership with Robin Robins, providing MSPs with the marketing strategies and blueprints to scale their businesses effectively and achieve remarkable success.
As we look ahead to 2025, Pulseway is ready to build on the incredible momentum of 2024. With ambitious plans to expand its product portfolio, deepen customer partnerships and explore emerging technologies, the company is poised to set new benchmarks in IT management. Together, with its partners and customers, Pulseway is shaping a future defined by innovation and collaboration.
Edgar Zacharjev reflected on the year's achievements, stating: "Our unwavering focus on what matters most to our customers and partners drove meaningful innovations and strengthened our relationships. As we look ahead to 2025, we're committed to building on this foundation, tackling new challenges, and delivering even greater value."
About Pulseway
MMSOFT Design, Ltd. is the maker of Pulseway, a mobile-first RMM that helps Managed Service Providers and IT administrators look after their IT infrastructure on the go and transform their IT operations and services. Pulseway is used by over 13,000 businesses worldwide including BestBuy, DELL, Louis Vuitton, Canon and Siemens.
