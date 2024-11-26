Pulseway Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Driven Features in PSA, Redefining IT Efficiency with Pulseway Assist

Pulseway Assist is a monumental step forward for MSPs and IT partners looking to streamline their workflows and day-to-day operations, manage tickets with greater efficiency, and deliver exceptional results. Post this

Edgar Zacharjev, SVP of Product and Strategy at Pulseway, explained, "Pulseway Assist is a monumental step forward for MSPs and IT partners looking to streamline their workflows and day-to-day operations, manage tickets with greater efficiency, and deliver exceptional results. By harnessing the power of AI, we're enabling our partners to offload repetitive, time-consuming tasks and focus on strategic, high-value activities."

Pulseway Assist seamlessly integrates AI capabilities into the PSA platform, making ticketing management smarter, faster and more effective. Its intelligent features allow for the instant summarization of tickets, helps technicians create smart and professional responses to their end-users and generates concise and simple summaries of resolved tickets for improved documentation – all tailored to maximise the efficiency of MSPs and IT professionals.

Zacharjev added, "Our mission has always been to provide MSPs and IT professionals with tools that simplify their work and make their services more impactful. Pulseway Assist embodies that vision, offering our partners an unprecedented ability to work smarter, not harder. This isn't just an upgrade; it's a new way of approaching IT service management."

About Pulseway

MMSOFT Design, Ltd. is the maker of Pulseway, a mobile-first that helps Managed Service Providers and IT administrators look after their IT infrastructure on the go and transform their IT operations and services. Pulseway is used by over 13,000 businesses worldwide including BestBuy, DELL, Louis Vuitton, Canon and Siemens.

Media Contact

Victoria Boryaeva, Pulseway, 353 857464649, [email protected], https://www.pulseway.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE Pulseway