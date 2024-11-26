Pulseway Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Driven Features in PSA, Redefining IT Efficiency with Pulseway Assist

Unleashing AI to streamline ticketing, automate workflows and empower MSPs to deliver smarter IT solutions
DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pulseway, a leader in remote monitoring and management (RMM) and Professional Services Automation (PSA), has announced a significant leap in its PSA capabilities with the launch of Pulseway Assist, an advanced AI-driven enhancement designed to revolutionise IT ticketing and business workflows. This breakthrough is powered by a strategic partnership with Microsoft Azure, a trusted leader in AI technology, ensuring the innovation is built on a reliable and cutting-edge foundation.
The new AI-powered functionality within Pulseway's PSA platform leverages cutting-edge technology to automate complex processes, reduce operational friction, and optimise service delivery for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT departments. This advancement underscores Pulseway's commitment to empowering IT professionals by providing innovative tools to meet the ever-evolving demands of the industry.
Edgar Zacharjev, SVP of Product and Strategy at Pulseway, explained, "Pulseway Assist is a monumental step forward for MSPs and IT partners looking to streamline their workflows and day-to-day operations, manage tickets with greater efficiency, and deliver exceptional results. By harnessing the power of AI, we're enabling our partners to offload repetitive, time-consuming tasks and focus on strategic, high-value activities."
Pulseway Assist seamlessly integrates AI capabilities into the PSA platform, making ticketing management smarter, faster and more effective. Its intelligent features allow for the instant summarization of tickets, helps technicians create smart and professional responses to their end-users and generates concise and simple summaries of resolved tickets for improved documentation – all tailored to maximise the efficiency of MSPs and IT professionals.
Zacharjev added, "Our mission has always been to provide MSPs and IT professionals with tools that simplify their work and make their services more impactful. Pulseway Assist embodies that vision, offering our partners an unprecedented ability to work smarter, not harder. This isn't just an upgrade; it's a new way of approaching IT service management."
About Pulseway
MMSOFT Design, Ltd. is the maker of Pulseway, a mobile-first that helps Managed Service Providers and IT administrators look after their IT infrastructure on the go and transform their IT operations and services. Pulseway is used by over 13,000 businesses worldwide including BestBuy, DELL, Louis Vuitton, Canon and Siemens.
