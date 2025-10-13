Pulsonix 14.0 Advances Design with Embedded Simulation, Smarter 3D Views & Enhanced Workflow Tools

By deepening simulation, enhancing 3D inspection, and refining workflows, we believe 14.0 gives engineers a more powerful, cohesive tool — helping them to confidently deliver complex, high-performance electronics designs. Post this

PulsonixSim — Fully Integrated ngspice-based Simulator

Pulsonix 14 introduces PulsonixSim, the new simulation option is built on the ngspice engine and tightly integrated into the Pulsonix schematic environment. It allows designers to attach models, place stimuli and run mixed-mode SPICE analysis, including transient, AC, DC, Monte Carlo, noise, transfer functions, and more — all without leaving the design environment and utilising the same library used for design and PCB layout. Simulation results can be plotted to full screen graph windows or local 'in-design' graphs.

3D Flexi Bend & Clipping Plane Enhancements

A new "lift-off" state for Flexi bend regions allows the flexible portion of the board to originate inside existing boundaries rather than exiting the board edge. The bend region transforms adaptively based on bend-radius parameters.

Additionally, a 3D clipping plane feature lets users selectively hide parts of the design along X, Y or Z axes (and reverse clipping direction) to inspect internal layers or buried elements more effectively.

Interactive HTML BOM & Graphical Comparison Tools

Pulsonix 14.0 supports the Interactive HTML BOM option that exports design and BOM data into a searchable, browser-friendly HTML format.

The Symbol / Footprint Compare and Design Revision Analyser tools highlight differences between design versions or symbols, either in dialog view or using overlaid graphics with dimming/lowlighting.

Usability Upgrades & Window Workflow

The user interface sees multiple enhancements: tear-off windows, dock bars, "find in dialog grids," and faster category switching to streamline navigation and reduce friction when working with large designs or complex dialogs.

Circular Hatching Style

Pulsonix 14 adds a circular hatching style alongside traditional linear hatching. Circular hatching reduces sharp corner effects during etching, which helps minimise impedance variation for tracks adjacent to hatched copper zones.

Major Update to Scripting and Automation

Version 14.0 replaces the legacy ActiveX automation system with a completely re-engineered, modern scripting framework developed in-house by Pulsonix. The new scripting environment provides greater flexibility, improved security, faster execution, and direct access to more Pulsonix objects and functions. Users can now automate complex design operations, customise workflows, and build bespoke productivity tools using industry-standard scripting languages.

Vault Integration & Version Control Enhancements

Vault improvements in Version 14 include visual thumbnail previews of items, "synchronise selected items" folder path alignment, definable permissions, Spice Model and Formal files in Vault and type-specific revision naming schemes — helping design teams maintain data integrity and traceability.

"Version 14.0 represents our commitment to evolve Pulsonix in step with real user needs," said Bob Williams, Marketing Director. "By deepening simulation, enhancing 3D inspection, and refining workflows, we believe 14.0 gives engineers a more powerful, cohesive tool — helping them to confidently deliver complex, high-performance electronics designs."

Pulsonix Version 14.0 is available now. Learn more about the new features and enhancements, by visiting www.pulsonix.com/latestversion or by visiting us at the PCB Carolina exhibition, November 12 in the McKimmon Center at NC State University, NC, USA.

About Pulsonix

The Pulsonix highly productive EDA technology suite has been designed to meet the ever-changing needs of PCB design in the 21st century and sets the new standard for the electronics industry with easy-to-use and learn schematic capture and PCB layout programs. The software engineering professionals at Pulsonix understand the need for high quality and fast response times and use the very latest software writing techniques in graphics and data handling to produce best-in-class tools. Pulsonix was founded in 2001 and is a division of WestDev Ltd. Visit Pulsonix at www.pulsonix.com for more information.

Pulsonix is a trademark of WestDev, Ltd.

All other trademarks in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Bob Williams, Pulsonix, 44 (0)1684 296 551, [email protected], pulsonix.com

SOURCE Pulsonix