Pulsonix Version 13 Extends MCAD Integration with the IDX Collaboration Interface

IDX Collaboration

With the introduction of the bi-directional IDX Collaboration interface, MCAD is brought even closer to the PCB designer. IDX enables the delivery of a seamless exchange of data from ECAD to MCAD with the core benefit of incremental design exchange, thus eliminating large design transfers each time a change is made. Changes can be tracked and reviewed with each action accepted or rejected. This means a more efficient and structured approach to designing, all driven from inside the PCB design environment.

Enhanced 3D Engine with Photo-Realistic Capabilities

Utilising the powerful Pulsonix 3D engine, a photo-realistic 3D render of the PCB design can be visualised. With the introduction of Ray and Path tracing algorithms, designs can be brought to life. Further enhancements to the 3D engine within Pulsonix 13.0 mean users can now use additional parameters when designing flexi-rigid boards. The definition of neutral axis values more accurately details the plane within the surface of the shape, such that when the material is bent, the plane does not undergo any tension or compression, and so is the 'true' length of the bent shape. This coupled with the display of realistic solder mask layers, transparency and opacity settings provides a higher degree of accuracy for critical designs.

Impedance Controlled Routing

Where the track width is required based on the impedance defined for the net, this is calculated dynamically using this new feature in Pulsonix 13.0 when track editing is initiated. After defining Impedance Rules in the constraint manager, along with the layer material, material thickness and dielectric constant, the calculation is automatically initiated as manual track routing is performed. This reduces design time and improves design accuracy.

Pulsonix Vault

New features in the Pulsonix Vault for Version 13.0 add refinement and greater usability to this option. Vault item permissions and status have been added as well as Find from the Audit trail, the ability to detach MCAD models, a View-only feature, check-in as replacement and a library export by type. The Pulsonix Vault is a free-of charge-option supplied will all Pulsonix variants.

"This significant update delivers a broad range of enhancements and new features throughout the product, enabling engineers to craft designs effortlessly and to streamline their workflows through performance benefits," added Williams.

Pulsonix Version 13.0 is available now. Learn more about the new features and enhancements, by visiting http://www.pulsonix.com/latestversion or by visiting us at the PCB Carolina exhibition, November 13 in the McKimmon Center at NC State University, NC, USA, or at Electronica 2024, November 12-15 in Munich, Germany.

About Pulsonix

