Pulumi Copilot Delivers Unparalleled Speed with Generative AI-Powered Intelligent Cloud Management

"AI will forever change cloud infrastructure management. We are already using AI in numerous ways to allow our infrastructure team to do more with less. Pulumi Copilot is a promising take on helping further turn the vision of AI-powered operations into reality." - Kevin Keeler, A+E Networks

Pulumi Copilot is supported broadly across the Pulumi product portfolio:

Interactive copilot in Pulumi Cloud. Pulumi Cloud features a new interactive chat interface that follows engineers wherever they go and understands user, organization, and cloud context. This allows it to deliver highly personalized and targeted answers. Pulumi Copilot has been trained to be a virtual member of the infrastructure team. Simply ask any question, and the copilot, taught to leverage the underlying Pulumi data model and REST APIs, will provide relevant, contextual, and effective responses to queries across the entire platform.

Interact with any cloud resource anywhere. Pulumi Copilot understands the entirety of over 160 clouds, including public clouds (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), private clouds (VMWare, Equinix), cloud native technologies (Kubernetes, Helm), SaaS providers (Snowflake, Cloudflare, Datadog), and more. Pulumi Copilot directly interfaces with cloud APIs and data models which, when combined with Pulumi's unique "cloud supergraph", allows users to query, modify, and manipulate resources on any cloud directly through the copilot interface with ease. This is enabled by Pulumi's unique approach to infrastructure as code and integrates seamlessly with Pulumi's security model and Pulumi ESC product for cloud access controls and management.

Automate any cloud management task. Pulumi Copilot enables intelligent automation across a diverse range of scenarios. This includes writing infrastructure code; provisioning and updating infrastructure; analyzing and updating infrastructure for cost, compliance, and security concerns; answering questions about cloud usage and team development velocity; troubleshooting problems; detecting anomalies through observability information; and much more. Pulumi Copilot enables organizations to streamline operations and enhance productivity.

For example, you can ask things like: "What versions of Kubernetes do I currently have deployed?" "What are my most expensive and least used resources in AWS?" "Why did my deployment last night fail?" "My Azure environment had an outage on Thursday evening, could you help diagnose why and recommend a fix?" In all cases, Pulumi Copilot uses its unique understanding of the world to answer the questions in a highly personalized and detailed way.

Intelligent documentation. The Pulumi documentation has been enlightened with a new interactive copilot to help users understand and ask questions about using Pulumi. This helps clarify topics or fill gaps in the documentation in real time as you browse. A documentation skill ensures this context is available anywhere there is interaction with Pulumi Copilot.

A smarter command line interface. New AI-driven quirks in the Pulumi CLI help with common infrastructure as code challenges, like diagnosing cloud errors, comprehending cloud infrastructure resources, generating code, and more. These capabilities are powered by Pulumi Copilot and deep link into the Pulumi Cloud, improving command line productivity and efficiency.

Pulumi Copilot leverages two years of innovation into generative AI, including Pulumi's popular code-generation assistant launched in 2023 which has now processed nearly half a million prompts.

"Pulumi is a game-changer in terms of productivity," said Matt Stephenson, Senior Principal Software Engineer at Starburst. "The platform team rewrote all their provisioning code for AWS VPCs and EKS clusters. Instead of spending weeks digging through API documentation, Pulumi's AI provided contextual descriptions and code examples, allowing developers to rewrite their provisioning code in a matter of days."

Pulumi Copilot is available to all Pulumi users starting today and is free during its public beta. Pulumi Copilot automatically lights up with all of Pulumi Cloud's enterprise capabilities including SAML/SSO and role-based access control (RBAC), property search, AI controls, and auditing.

"We immediately saw the promise of large language models applied to cloud management," said Joe Duffy, Co-founder and CEO of Pulumi. "We got started two years ago with infrastructure as code but rapidly expanded to all sorts of cloud management capabilities. Pulumi Copilot is a huge swing for the fences and we believe all cloud management at scale in the future will be AI assisted – and it's better together with everything else we already do. We love dreaming big at Pulumi and it's amazing to see this dream coming true."

