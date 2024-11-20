Pulumi Data Confirms Urgency of Industry-Wide Cloud Security Concerns

Security needs to be automatic and built-in from the start. - Joe Duffy, Co-Founder and CEO of Pulumi. Post this

75% increase in cloud environment intrusions from 2022 to 2023. (Source: Crowdstrike)

Notably, 99% of organizations that experienced cloud-related breaches blamed insecure identities as the primary cause. (Source: Tenable)

44% of organizations faced a cloud data breach, with 14% reporting an incident in the past 12 months. (Source: Thales)

Passwords are the most common secrets released, comprising over half (59%) of detected secrets, with API keys following closely behind (39%). This shakes out to roughly 8 passwords and 7 API keys detected per 100 employees per week. (Source: Nightfall AI)

Conventional scanning methods miss nearly 18% of potential secrets in the repositories of the top 100 organizations on GitHub (encompassing over 50,000 repositories). (Source: Aqua Security)

OpenAI remains the most utilized AI service, evidenced by the alarming average of 46,441 API key occurrences leaked each month in 2023. (Source: Gitguardian)

In response to these challenges, Pulumi is hosting PulumiUP Europe, where customers will present best practices in cloud security. The event aims to equip organizations with the knowledge and tools necessary to secure their entire cloud footprint.

"Pulumi's native support for cloud providers and its strong emphasis on security make it a standout choice for infrastructure management. The ability to use familiar programming languages and robust secrets management enables developers to focus on building secure, scalable applications without compromise," says Alexandre Nedelec, a seasoned DevOps consultant and educator. "Pulumi ensures security is built-in from the start, which is how all cloud-native tools should be designed."

"Security needs to be automatic and built-in from the start," said Joe Duffy, Co-Founder and CEO of Pulumi, "and yet is still too often an afterthought. Whether it's cloud infrastructure policies with Pulumi IaC, robust secrets management with Pulumi ESC, AI-powered cloud management with Pulumi Insights–or all of the above–Pulumi's platform helps developers, infrastructure teams, and security teams collaborate, get secure and stay secure, and ship faster with confidence."

"Pulumi's built-in encryption of secrets sets it apart as a leader in secure infrastructure management. Unlike other tools that leave sensitive data exposed or require complex configurations, Pulumi ensures secrets are encrypted by default, leveraging flexible options like Azure Key Vault or AWS KMS. This eliminates the risk of plaintext exposure and simplifies secure deployments," said Thomas Meckel, Senior Cloud Architect and Puluminary. "For any organization serious about cloud security, Pulumi's approach to secrets management is a critical differentiator, combining ease of use with robust protection against breaches."

PulumiUP Europe Event Highlights

Cloud Security Best Practices: Insights into strengthening defenses against emerging threats in cloud infrastructures.

Secrets Management: Techniques to securely manage credentials, API keys, and tokens to prevent unauthorized access.

Kubernetes Security: Approaches to mitigate vulnerabilities and prevent misconfigurations in container orchestration.

Compliance and Data Protection: Guidance on meeting regulatory requirements and safeguarding sensitive information.

Attendees will learn from industry leaders, participate in interactive sessions, and network with peers dedicated to advancing cloud security initiatives.

Register Now

Join us at PulumiUP Europe to stay ahead in the evolving landscape of cloud security. For more information and to secure your spot, please visit —

https://info.pulumi.com/pulumiup-2024-europe.

About Pulumi

Pulumi is the infrastructure management platform for everything running in the cloud. Used by over 3,000 innovative companies and hundreds of thousands of end users, Pulumi empowers organizations to automate, secure, and manage infrastructure across hundreds of clouds. Through its unique combination of infrastructure as code, programming languages, and generative AI capabilities, Pulumi enables teams to build and manage cloud infrastructure faster, more securely, and with greater control than ever before. Learn more at www.pulumi.com.

Media Contact

Ray George, Pulumi, 1 6509223825, [email protected], https://www.pulumi.com/

SOURCE Pulumi