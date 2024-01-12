PumasAI Maintains Strong Growth Trajectory with New Product Engineering and Pharmacometrics Hires from JuliaHub and Pfizer

"Our culture is built on allowing the right scientists to thrive in what they do best, and this has propelled us to achieve double-digit growth over the past year. As we look to the future, our focus on elevating and accelerating science will only intensify." - Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, CEO, PumasAI Post this

Dr. Jessica Wojciechowski, an esteemed expert in clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics, will be joining the team as the Director of Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacometrics. Based in Connecticut, Dr. Wojciechowski transitions to PumasAI from Pfizer, where she held the pivotal role of Director of Pharmacometrics. Her appointment underscores PumasAI's commitment to enhancing its Scientific & Strategic Consulting division with top-tier talent.

These strategic hires illustrate PumasAI's dedication to accelerating the translation of complex data into impactful, life-saving strategies and solutions.

Dr. Noack said, "As PumasAI's Head of Product Engineering, I look forward to collaborating closely with our skilled global team to create and advance scientific software tailored for clinical pharmacology and the broader pharmaceutical industry. Transforming innovative ideas into reality is my passion, and together we will continue to overcome the distinctive challenges present in the pharmaceutical sector with the Pumas® products suite."

The PumasAI products suite consists of:

DeepPumas™: A first-of-its-kind scientific modeling and machine learning system for healthcare data that enables seamless integration of domain-specific knowledge and data-science methodology, reducing dependence on data size and enabling faster decision-making.

PumasCP: Designed to manage NCA and BE projects most efficiently on a fully compliant platform.

Pumas®: Built for quantitative work required by regulatory agencies through the drug development cycle, with the ability to perform NLME, Optimal Design, Bayesian, SAEM, Clinical Trial Simulations, ML, NCA, and BE analyses.

Lyv: A clinical decision support system that leverages individual patient history and targeted medical data for personalized patient care.

Dr. Wojciechowski added, "As we look to build on the incredible strength of the clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics consulting team at PumasAI, I am most passionate about helping lead model-informed drug development (MIDD) efforts to mitigate and reduce unnecessary studies, development bottlenecks, and undue regulatory burden for our collaborators."

Clients that engaged PumasAI in implementing MIDD efforts have saved in excess of $1 billion, and the company's Clinical Pharmacology & Pharmacometrics team supports all PK/PD needs across drug development to make timely internal decisions with confidence and drive regulatory success.

"Andreas and Jess are two of the most well-respected scientists in their fields, and we are grateful to have them support the mission of PumasAI – to accelerate access to life-saving treatments to patients," said Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, CEO of PumasAI and President of the International Society of Pharmacometrics (ISoP). "Our culture is built on allowing the right scientists to thrive in what they do best, and this has propelled us to achieve double-digit growth over the past year. As we look to the future, our focus on elevating and accelerating science will only intensify."

Learn more about PumasAI products and strategic consulting at www.pumasai.com

About PumasAI

PumasAI is a global healthcare intelligence company with a vision to accelerate precision healthcare to patients. Proprietary software developed by the company includes the Pumas suite of products, an integrated modeling and simulation platform designed to multiply productivity across the drug development lifecycle, and Lyv, a clinical decision support system that leverages patient history and targeted medical data for personalized healthcare delivery. Scientists at PumasAI provide consulting with leading pharmaceutical innovators in clinical pharmacology, model-informed drug development (MIDD), pharmacometrics, front-end applications, and more. For additional information, visit www.pumasai.com

