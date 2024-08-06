Pumpkin Season Starts Early at Yogurtland with Festive Fall Line Up

Fan-favorite Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl makes an early comeback

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Yogurtland, the leading self-serve frozen yogurt brand, is giving pumpkin lovers an early treat this year by reintroducing its popular Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl ahead of the fall season. Available at participating locations nationwide while supplies last, this limited-time fan favorite combines the autumn flavors of spiced pumpkin with creamy cheesecake, swirled together using the middle handle – perfect for pumpkin spice and froyo enthusiasts alike.

"It's officially pumpkin season, and with the return of one of our favorite seasonal flavors, guests can enjoy their first taste of fall," said Brittany Knollmiller, head of marketing at Yogurtland. "As summer winds down, we invite guests to indulge in our beloved Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl, satisfying any and all pumpkin cravings. At Yogurtland, we pride ourselves on creating memorable moments for our fans, allowing them to savor the tastes of fall and feel the comfort that this special flavor brings."

Yogurtland will also launch the all-new S'mores Frozen Yogurt and Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bites topping. Guests can enjoy a classic summer campfire treat with s'more-inspired froyo, featuring hints of toasted marshmallow, decadent chocolate and crunchy graham cracker. Additionally, guests can enjoy the new Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Bites topping, adding a delicious layer of sweetness. To round out the season, Yogurtland will serve its popular Salted Caramel Pecan flavor, which combines the richness of caramel with a touch of sea salt and real pecans.

To complement Yogurtland's newest and returning flavors, guests can enjoy a special online offer: buy one cup of S'mores Frozen Yogurt and get one free of equal or lesser value on August 20, 2024, exclusively online at order.yogurtland.com or through the Yogurtland mobile app. Use code SMORES24 at checkout.

Additionally, the brand will celebrate both pet parents and furry froyo fans on National Dog Day with one free dog bandana with any $15 minimum in-store purchase on August 26, 2024, at participating locations (offer is not valid with any other offer or promotion and excludes catering, third party delivery, gift cards and online orders).

For more information or to find the nearest location for takeout, delivery or catering, please visit yogurtland.com.

ABOUT YOGURTLAND

Yogurtland is the industry-leading frozen yogurt chain that delivers over 200 handcrafted flavors and provides fans an anytime treat for the whole family. Made with real ingredients, Yogurtland creates froyo moments with expansive menu items and offerings, at-home experiences, and innovations throughout the brand. Yogurtland creates their one-of-a-kind roster of flavors through its Flavorologists, who are experts in flavor and masters of their craft. With scratch-made, handcrafted flavors from across the globe, fans can experience a truly customized frozen dessert. Yogurtland's premium frozen yogurt and delicious toppings are available through delivery, pickup, or catering, making it fun and easy to enjoy dessert anytime and anywhere. Presently, Yogurtland has more than 220 locations across the U.S. and internationally. For more information, visit www.yogurtland.com.

