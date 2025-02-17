Punk Rock Superstar Jack Grisham (from legendary band T.S.O.L.) Sings on New Animated Music Video

Legendary punk rock star Jack Grisham (from the band T.S.O.L.) gives an incredible vocal performance on new song whose animated music video has just won at the California Music Video and Film Awards.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Everything Is Shattered", a high energy, powerful modern punk rock song, features vocals by legendary singer Jack Grisham (from the band T.S.O.L.). Jack is joined on the track by amazing newcomer Max Galbreath (who fronts her own band "ttwopercentmilk").

Underground hip hop/classical/jazz/punk veterans Detroit Illharmonic perform the music.

Paul Roessler (from illustrious and seminal punk rock outfits The Screamers, 45 Grave and Nina Hagen) rounds out the song's pedigree. Paul mixed the song at Kitten Robot Studios (which he owns with new wave star Josie Cotton).

The music video for "Everything Is Shattered" made its world premiere in November 2024 at the Japan Indies Film Festival in Tokyo. The following month, it won "Best Music Video" at the Los Angeles Punk Film Festival and, in February 2025, it was also a winner at the California Music Video and Film Awards.

It is currently screening in cinemas across the US.

The animation for the video was created by Los Angeles based Evil Cat Land, a studio that has provided animation for MTV, Nickelodeon, ABC, Disney and worked with such stars as Ice T, Margaret Cho, Cedric the Entertainer and Monty Python's Graham Chapman.

The video is part of director Walter Santucci's bold new animated feature film I'd Rather Be Turned Into Cat Food, which features voice acting by Jack Grisham, comedian Kristina Wong and Keith Morris (lead singer of the Circle Jerks).

I'd Rather Be Turned Into Cat Food can be summed up as My Dinner With Andre hijacked by Sid and Nancy then infiltrated by Sesame Street.

hear the song: https://soundcloud.com/detroit-illharmonic/everything-is-shattered

see the video: https://vimeo.com/1018150855/ddeb4228c6

trailer for I'd Rather Be Turned Into Cat Food: https://www.evilcatland.com/cat-food-trailer

