Punta Mita Celebrates 25 Years of Luxury, Hospitality and Excellence

Timed to the Milestone Anniversary in 2024, Punta Mita Introduces New Hotels, Real Estate Offerings, Programming and Experiences

PUNTA MITA, Mexico, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Punta Mita, the renowned 1,500-acre private residential and resort community in Mexico's Riviera Nayarit, proudly celebrates its monumental 25th anniversary in 2024. The iconic destination has been a symbol of excellence in the region, playing a pivotal role in establishing Nayarit on the global map. To commemorate the anniversary, Punta Mita welcomes homeowners and guests to immerse themselves in the laid-back lifestyle, bespoke hospitality, enhanced amenities, fresh culinary experiences and bucket list adventures for which it is known for.

"As we celebrate 25 years of this beloved destination, we are in an exciting season of growth," said Carl Emberson, Director of Operations at Punta Mita. "With new homes being built, two new resorts coming with the announcement of Montage and Pendry Punta Mita, and the introduction of new events, like the WCM Mexico Senior Open, we further solidify Punta Mita as one of the premier residential and hospitality experiences in Mexico."

Originally an under-the-radar destination for local surfers and fishermen, DINE, the developer of Punta Mita, saw an opportunity to transform the private peninsula into a luxury destination featuring a variety of residential offerings, top hotel brands and world-class golf courses complemented by a curated list of recreational amenities. The community was the spark that lit the fire of interest in Mexico's Pacific Coast with the opening of Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita in 1999. Now 25 years later, Punta Mita has evolved into a sought-after destination for global travelers, golf enthusiasts, second homeowners, epicureans and beyond.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME

Offering a timeless appeal, Punta Mita is home to 25 Real Estate communities, each offering distinct design and vantage points. The destination continues to evolve with new residential opportunities including the Bellavista Residences, a collection of just 11, four-bedroom homes perched on a secluded hillside, as well as the 7Eight Bahia Golf Residences, a group of lifestyle condos situated on the 7th and 8th fairways of Jack Nicklaus's signature Bahia Golf Course.

Homes in Punta Mita range in size and style, many from well-known architects and designers including Juan & Karen Collignon, Manolo Mestre, Sordo Madaleno and Alejandro Bernardi. Membership comes with a number of exclusive benefits from access to Punta Mita's five beach clubs; curated water experiences with the Punta Mita Ocean Sports Team such as deep-sea fishing, surfing and whale watching; special community events and charity initiatives; and of course, priority at Punta Mita's two award-winning golf courses.

Punta Mita also offers a collection of luxurious home rentals ranging from two- to three-bedroom condos, and up to eight-bedroom, beachfront villas. Each Punta Mita Rental comes with owner perks and is made even better through the new property management services by Brickon—a 360-degree rental management program.

UNMATCHED HOSPITALITY

Since the opening of the Four Seasons, Punta Mita has continued to blossom with offerings for new and returning travelers to the destination. The first hotel within the gates, the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita celebrates its 25th anniversary alongside the community and continues to deliver an unparalleled guest experience both at the main property and at the neighboring Naviva, an adults-only, all-inclusive experience that opened in 2022.

A staple of luxury at the southernmost point of the peninsula, The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2024 coinciding with a $45 million property-wide transformation. The renovation spans all common areas and public spaces, and introduces five beachfront villas, redesigned suites and guest rooms, enhancements to The St. Regis Spa, the launch of new restaurants, wedding venue updates and the debut of the Marietas Pool.

Continuing to build its legacy, Punta Mita has partnered with Montage International to bring Montage Punta Mita and Pendry Punta Mita to the community in 2026. This will be the first Pendry in Mexico, and second Montage for the country. Their arrival marks the last planned hotel additions to the development, and will bring with them expertly designed accommodations, a full amenity suite and a collection of branded residences.

DESTINATION GOLF

Punta Mita Golf Club is home to two world-class courses designed by Jack Nicklaus. The Pacifico Course is renowned for the famous "Tail of the Whale" hole, the world's only natural island ocean green. The Bahia Course showcases stunning ocean views and strategically placed bunkers, providing an exciting and tactical game. Both courses have been meticulously crafted to cater to golfers of all skill levels, ensuring an unforgettable round. Each annually receives top accolades from golf industry publications such as GOLF Magazine, Golf Digest and Golfweek.

Timed to the 25th anniversary, Punta Mita, has joined forces with VDV Internacional Golf Manejo to host the inaugural WCM Mexico Senior Open from November 14-17, 2024. This prestigious event will prove to be a landmark addition to the Legends Tour and marks a significant milestone in the history of Mexican golf, promising a vibrant showcase of skill against the backdrop of Punta Mita's world-class facilities.

Punta Mita Golf Club in currently undergoing a strategic 5-phase renovation plan. The club completed a restoration of Pacifico in 2021, and most recently, unveiled their state-of-the-art Clubhouse overlooking the destination's driving range. In addition, former European Tour star, Jean van de Velde, serves as Punta Mita Golf Academy's Director of Instruction. Punta Mita has Abraham Ancer - Mexico's No. 1 golfer - as an ambassador. He joined, Gaby Lopez, Mexico's No. 1 female golfer, along with Isabella Fierro, further amplifying Punta's Mita's dedication to professional golf. In addition, the destination has close relations with golf legends including Craig Stadler, Corey Pavin, Johnny Miller and Dave Stockton.

A CULINARY HAVEN

Surrounded by 9.5 miles of beachfront, Punta Mita is home to five distinguished beach clubs–Kupuri, Pacifico, Sufi, El Surf Club and Sea Breeze—each offering their own pools, restaurants and activities. In line with the anniversary, Punta Mita has unveiled two new culinary offerings including Hector's Kitchen, a beloved local favorite of Punta de Mita from chef Hector Leyva, that has moved into Kupuri Beach Club. Hector's Kitchen offers an inventive menu of fresh, local seafood infused with Mexican techniques, with dishes and cocktails to be enjoyed while overlooking the Litibu Bay. Complementing the gourmet golf experience, Punta Mita has also introduced The Deck, a new bar and grill from chef Bertha Barajas with light fare and a sprawling beverage list, overlooking the 16th and 17th greens of Punta Mita's Pacifico Course. Owners and guests also have access to the exceptional culinary offerings at Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, which includes Bahia and Mez, and the five distinct culinary experiences of The St. Regis Punta Mita Resort that includes the iconic fine dining restaurant Carolina and newly reimagined, beachside Mita Mary.

Further elevating the culinary experience, Punta Mita will once again welcome celebrated chefs from around the world to take over El Surf Club for month long periods. Bringing unique flavors within the gates, forthcoming pop-ups include leading Peruvian chef Coque Ossio as well as returning chef Maycoll Calderon of Cuna in April of 2025.

Beyond the gates, Punta de Mita offers an array of dining options from traditional street vendors to high-end beachfront locales showcasing the vibrant and flavorful ingredients of Mexican cuisine. A few notable local restaurants include Mina, a beachside eatery known for its authentic zarandeado style catch of the day; La Rustica, a beach club with a wood fired kitchen; and Zicatela, inspired by Chef Hector Leyva's love for Mexican gastronomy.

A HOME WITH HEART

DINE through Fundación DINE Punta Mita join forces with PEACE Punta de Mita, a local non-profit organization, to collaborate to improve the surrounding community through education, pride, health and lifestyle initiatives. The opening of the Punta Mita Hospital in 2017 marked the first hospital in the area with a fully equipped medical team and state-of-the-art technology offering affordable healthcare to everyone in the region. Also, construction is currently underway for PEACE's Campus de Mita, a partnership between Fundación DINE Punta Mita and PEACE Punta de Mita to create a learning center with a new high school, staff housing, student sports center, and more for the local Punta de Mita community.

CELEBRATING EXCELLENCE

To commemorate the milestone anniversary, Punta Mita will host a weekend full of events and entertainment featuring live music, culinary delights, the anniversary Golf Cup and more. Taking place November 1-3, 2024, the weekend will kick off with the 25th Anniversary Celebration Gala Dinner featuring celebrated dishes from Punta Mita's top chefs. The weekend will continue with the 25th Anniversary Cup, a residential golf tournament, and the "Flavors of Punta Mita," celebrating Dia de los Muertos with culinary talents from Punta Mita and Punta de Mita's finest restaurants. The weekend will highlight the best of Punta Mita and look ahead at all that is to come for the destination.

A permanent addition for those looking to celebrate alongside Punta Mita, a new coffee table book "Viva Punta Mita" will debut with breathtaking imagery of the destination and 25 years' worth of stories that pay homage to the rich history and unique charm of the community.

In addition to its exclusive anniversary events, Punta Mita celebrates the return of its annual Gourmet & Golf festival December 5-8, 2024. The weekend welcomes professionals like Jean van de Velde and Lorena Ochoa, homeowners and guests for a weekend of lively golf tournaments, excellent cuisine, bespoke spirits, entertainment and more—within the pristine Punta Mita setting.

