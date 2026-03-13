PupGrade Returns to Global Pet Expo 2026 with New Itch & Allergy Soft Chew in New Product Showcase

PupGrade to highlight new Itch & Allergy soft chew with patented postbiotic technology at Global Pet Expo alongside its broader canine wellness supplement line.
TAMPA, Fla., March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PupGrade will return to Global Pet Expo 2026 (March 25–27) in Orlando, Florida, to showcase its premium dog wellness supplements and connect with retailers, distributors, media, and industry partners. PupGrade will exhibit at Booth 3464 during the event.
PupGrade's return to the event follows its recognition in last year's Global Pet Expo New Product Showcase. At the 2026 show, PupGrade will feature its new Itch & Allergy soft chew supplement in the New Product Showcase. The formulation includes a patented postbiotic ingredient designed to support immune function and gut microbiome balance in dogs, along with ingredients selected to support skin and coat health.
"Coming off the heels of our New Product Showcase win last year, we are incredibly energized to be back at Global Pet Expo," said Cesar Contreras, Head of Supply Chain at PupGrade. "The industry continues to see growing interest in natural, preventative care, and PupGrade is excited to be a part of it. This year, we're especially looking forward to presenting our new Itch & Allergy soft chew formulation as part of the New Product Showcase and sharing more about our approach to everyday canine wellness."
Product Line Highlights
- Research-informed formulations: Each product is developed with ingredients selected to support specific aspects of canine health and wellness.
- Daily wellness categories: The product line includes soft chew supplements formulated to support joint mobility, digestive balance, skin and coat health, calming support, and foundational nutrition.
- Soft chew format: Designed to be easy for pet parents to give as part of a dog's daily routine, the soft chew format resembles a treat rather than a traditional pill.
- Retail availability: PupGrade products are distributed through multiple retail channels, including nearly 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide, as well as online and direct-to-consumer platforms.
During the three-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the PupGrade team to learn more about PupGrade's products and retail partnerships.
About PupGrade
PupGrade is a pet wellness brand dedicated to helping dogs live healthier, happier lives through soft chew supplements formulated for daily use. Built on the belief that dogs deserve high-quality health support, PupGrade develops functional products that promote canine wellness in a format dogs enjoy. By combining thoughtful formulation, transparency, and convenience, PupGrade aims to support proactive canine care for pet families nationwide.
For more information, visit www.pupgrade.com.
About Global Pet Expo
Global Pet Expo is an annual trade show for the pet care industry organized by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and the Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA). The event brings together manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and media from across the pet market to discover new products, attend educational sessions, and build industry connections. The 2026 show will again feature thousands of exhibiting brands, keynote sessions, networking opportunities, and product launches.
Media Contact
Alexandria Suddreth, PupGrade, 1 727 348 2551, [email protected], www.pupgrade.com
Jordyn Rooney, PupGrade, 1 727-332-5427, [email protected], www.pupgrade.com
SOURCE PupGrade
Share this article