PupGrade Returns to Global Pet Expo 2026 with New Itch & Allergy Soft Chew in New Product Showcase

This year, we're looking forward to presenting our new Itch & Allergy soft chew formulation as part of the New Product Showcase and sharing more about our approach to everyday canine wellness."— Cesar Contreras, Head of Supply Chain Post this

"Coming off the heels of our New Product Showcase win last year, we are incredibly energized to be back at Global Pet Expo," said Cesar Contreras, Head of Supply Chain at PupGrade. "The industry continues to see growing interest in natural, preventative care, and PupGrade is excited to be a part of it. This year, we're especially looking forward to presenting our new Itch & Allergy soft chew formulation as part of the New Product Showcase and sharing more about our approach to everyday canine wellness."

Product Line Highlights

Research-informed formulations: Each product is developed with ingredients selected to support specific aspects of canine health and wellness.

Daily wellness categories: The product line includes soft chew supplements formulated to support joint mobility, digestive balance, skin and coat health, calming support, and foundational nutrition.

Soft chew format: Designed to be easy for pet parents to give as part of a dog's daily routine, the soft chew format resembles a treat rather than a traditional pill.

Retail availability: PupGrade products are distributed through multiple retail channels, including nearly 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide, as well as online and direct-to-consumer platforms.

During the three-day event, attendees will have the opportunity to meet with the PupGrade team to learn more about PupGrade's products and retail partnerships.

About PupGrade

PupGrade is a pet wellness brand dedicated to helping dogs live healthier, happier lives through soft chew supplements formulated for daily use. Built on the belief that dogs deserve high-quality health support, PupGrade develops functional products that promote canine wellness in a format dogs enjoy. By combining thoughtful formulation, transparency, and convenience, PupGrade aims to support proactive canine care for pet families nationwide.

For more information, visit www.pupgrade.com.

About Global Pet Expo

Global Pet Expo is an annual trade show for the pet care industry organized by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) and the Pet Industry Distributors Association (PIDA). The event brings together manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and media from across the pet market to discover new products, attend educational sessions, and build industry connections. The 2026 show will again feature thousands of exhibiting brands, keynote sessions, networking opportunities, and product launches.

Media Contact

Alexandria Suddreth, PupGrade, 1 727 348 2551, [email protected], www.pupgrade.com

Jordyn Rooney, PupGrade, 1 727-332-5427, [email protected], www.pupgrade.com

SOURCE PupGrade