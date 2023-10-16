PÜR Beauty Announces Their Pure Joy Holiday Collection That Includes No Fuss, High Quality Pure Basics for Quick and Effortless Holiday Looks

"Pure Joy includes four different makeup kits that make the perfect gifts for any beauty-lover this holiday season," says Julie Campbell, EVP & CMO. Tweet this

The PÜR Holiday Collection includes eight high quality, no-fuss beauty must haves to help customers elevate their makeup looks. The four sets in the collection include Celebrate Yourself 2-Piece Eyeshadow Palette & Mascara Kit, Double Charged 2-Piece Fully Charged Mascara & Primer Kit, and two Make Your Mark 2-Piece Silky Pout Creamy Lip Chubby Sets in shades Embrace Yourself and Empower Yourself. Learn more about the quick and effortless products included in the Holiday Collection below:

Celebrate Yourself 2-Piece Eyeshadow Palette & Mascara Kit: Celebrate Yourself with two luxe easy-to-apply makeup must-haves. Indulge in six buildable matte, shimmer, and metallic skincare-infused eyeshadow hues and PÜR's best selling Fully Charged Mascara for ultimate celebratory looks.

Double Charged 2-Piece Fully Charged Mascara & Primer Kit: Get the look of thicker, fuller, longer-looking lashes with our Double Charged 2-Piece Fully Charged Magnetic Mascara & Primer Kit to help prep and perfect lashes for all-day wear.

Make Your Mark 2-Piece Silky Pout Creamy Lip Chubby: Moisturize lips with the skin-conditioning benefits of Make Your Mark 2-Piece Silky Pout Creamy Lip Chubby duos featuring two full-size lip pencils that are perfect Lip Chubbys for luxe, everyday wear. The two lip duos include: Embrace Yourself (Deep Berry and Honey Pink ) and Empower Yourself ( Scarlet Red and Dust Rose)

The luxe, multitasking beauty essentials included in the Pure Joy Holiday Collection make the perfect gifts for quick and effortless holiday looks that any beauty-lover is sure to love. As always, all PÜR products included in the 2023 Holiday Collection are cruelty-free. To learn more about PÜR's award-winning skincare and beauty products, visit purcosmetics.com

About PÜR Beauty™

Dedicated to our Beauty, PÜR and Simple philosophy, PÜR has redefined clean beauty since 2002 with one mission in mind—to offer PÜR Beauties good-for-your skin products that deliver both immediate and long-term results. Motivated by the concept of multitasking, mineral-based beauty solutions, the line has expanded into a full spectrum product mix of efficacious complexion and color makeup products and transformative skincare solutions. While our proprietary technology may be complex, our method is PÜR and simple! We believe that the ultimate luxury is indulging in high-performance complexion and color products that align with your lifestyle. Breathe easy knowing that we formulate cruelty-free products that never contain parabens, gluten, talc, petrolatum, mineral oil and SLS. At PÜR, we've done the beauty, skin-ingredient research to create makeup, makeup brushes, cosmetic tools and skincare products that are never tested on animals and always cruelty free.

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Wells, Astral Brands, 678-303-3088, [email protected], purcosmetics.com

SOURCE PÜR Cosmetics