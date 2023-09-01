PÜR Joins Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty with a 50% Off Beauty Steal on their Must-Have Multitasking Primers!

"We are honored to be a part of Ulta's biggest event of the year," says Julie Campbell, EVP & CMO. "This event will give us the exciting opportunity to help shoppers find their perfect primer at the best savings." Tweet this

4-in-1 Correcting Primer Energize & Rescue: A multitasking primer that adds extra hydration to skin as the Probiotic-infused formula helps smooth and soothe skin before makeup application to help hydrate and improve the look of dull, tired skin.

4-in-1 Correcting Primer Redness Reducer: A neutralizing primer with multitasking benefits as the skincare-infused formula helps reduce the appearance of redness and discoloration, soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and help increase makeup wear time on the skin.

4-in-1 Correcting Primer Dark Spot Corrector: A peach-toned formula with 4-in-1 benefits as the smoothing formula helps reduce the appearance of dark spots and discoloration, helps minimize the appearance of pores, blurs the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and helps even the look of skin tone and texture.

4-in-1 Correcting Primer Anti-Blemish & Mattifying Primer: A skincare-infused primer formulated with Salicylic Acid and Beta Hydroxy Acids that helps address blemish-prone skin while helping to minimize the look of pores and help control shine with a matte finish.

PÜR Face Primers were originally $33.00 but will be on sale for $16.50 for Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty. Each of these four primers works well with other PUR complexion products, such as the best selling 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup Broad Spectrum SPF 15 or Love Your Selfie Longwear Foundation & Concealer. To shop for this exclusive discount, head to Ulta stores or Ulta.com on September 5th to take advantage of this major sale!

About PÜR Beauty™

Dedicated to our Beauty, PÜR and Simple philosophy, PÜR has redefined clean beauty since 2002 with one mission in mind—to offer PÜR Beauties good-for-your skin products that deliver both immediate and long-term results. Motivated by the concept of multitasking, mineral-based beauty solutions, the line has expanded into a full spectrum product mix of efficacious complexion and color makeup products and transformative skincare solutions. While our proprietary technology may be complex, our method is PÜR and simple! We believe that the ultimate luxury is indulging in high-performance complexion and color products that align with your lifestyle. Breathe easy knowing that we formulate cruelty-free products that never contain parabens, gluten, talc, petrolatum, mineral oil and SLS. At PÜR, we've done the beauty, skin-ingredient research to create makeup, makeup brushes, cosmetic tools and skincare products that are never tested on animals and always cruelty free.

Media Contact

Kaitlyn Wells, PUR, 678-303-3088, [email protected], https://bit.ly/3R2f9Su

SOURCE PUR