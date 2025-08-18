Pur360 Named One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in 2025

"This shows that the sky is the limit for Pur360 and we are not slowing down. We plan to expand into more new locations in 2025." — Zak Khoshbin, President of Pur360 Post this

August 12, 2025 – Pur360 has earned its first-ever placement on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, debuting at No. 2,536 among America's fastest-growing private companies. Compiled annually by Inc., the ranking recognizes the nation's most dynamic and successful independent businesses—previous honorees include household names such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"We are honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 List," said Zak Khoshbin, President of Pur360. "This achievement reflects the dedication of every member of our team—from our office staff to our technicians in the field. We've proven that the sky is the limit for Pur360, and we're just getting started. In 2025, we're focused on expanding into new markets and continuing our mission of delivering exceptional service."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have shown extraordinary growth while navigating economic uncertainty, rising costs, and a competitive labor market. Among the top 500 companies, median three-year revenue growth reached an impressive 1,552%, collectively adding more than 48,678 jobs nationwide over the past three years.

The complete 2025 Inc. 5000 list, along with company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, is available at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Earning a place on the Inc. 5000 is always a significant accomplishment, but doing so this year speaks volumes about a company's resilience and vision," said Mike Hofman, Editor-in-Chief of Inc. "These companies didn't just survive challenging times—they thrived, proving once again that entrepreneurial spirit is the driving force of the U.S. economy."

Winners will be celebrated at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, October 22–24 in Phoenix, AZ, with the top 500 also featured in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Founded in Lake Zurich, IL, Pur360 specializes in water damage restoration, mold remediation, and odor removal for residential and commercial properties. From its Chicagoland roots, the company has expanded to serve Wisconsin, Indiana, Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey—helping thousands of clients resolve mold and odor issues to facilitate smooth real estate transactions. Following the hurricanes of 2024, Pur360 played a critical role in assisting homeowners affected by Hurricane Helene. Looking ahead, the company is poised for continued national growth within the mold and odor remediation industry.

For more information, visit www.pur360solutions.com.

