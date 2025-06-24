Pura Selects KIBO to Optimize Order Management Across D2C and B2B Channels

As we expand internationally and meet growing demand, KIBO's commerce platform will enable us to scale efficiently while maintaining the premium, personalized experience our customers expect. Post this

"At Pura, we create fragrances that can change the energy and atmosphere of your space, transport you to new places, enhance moods, and take you back to special memories," said Patricia Coan, COO at Pura. "We are deeply committed to creating exceptional customer experiences and bringing the power of scent to more people around the world. As we expand internationally and meet growing demand, KIBO's commerce platform will enable us to scale efficiently while maintaining the premium, personalized experience our customers expect. We believe scent has the power to shape mood, memory, and space, and with KIBO as a strategic partner, we're well positioned to deliver on that promise across new markets."

KIBO was selected over other leading order management solutions, such as Blue Yonder, IBM Sterling, Manhattan OMS, and Brightpearl, due to its ability to provide:

Centralized Order Management: Consolidating inventory and order processes across D2C, B2B and EDI channels in one system.

Real-Time Inventory Visibility: Enabling accurate inventory tracking and efficient fulfillment through multiple 3PLs and international expansion.

Omnichannel Order Routing & Orchestration: Seamless order processing across all channels to ensure customer satisfaction.

"We're thrilled to partner with Pura as they continue their impressive growth journey," said Ram Venkataraman, Chief Executive Officer at KIBO. "Our solutions are designed to empower brands like Pura with the tools and capabilities they need to scale efficiently while delivering exceptional customer experiences. The partnership will further solidify Pura's leadership in the industry while driving operational efficiency and customer lifetime value."

About KIBO

KIBO is a composable commerce platform for retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and wholesalers who want to simplify the complexity in their businesses and deliver modern customer experiences. KIBO is the only modular commerce platform supporting experiences that span Order Management, eCommerce, and Subscriptions. Companies like Zwilling, Ace Hardware, Boscov's, Nivel, and REEDS Jewelers trust KIBO to bring simplicity and sophistication to commerce operations and exceed customer expectations. To learn more, visit https://kibocommerce.com/

About Pura

Pura is a tech company that creates uplifting moments through scent, pairing fragrance with smart technology in a way that enables people to customize and control the way they experience scent in their homes and cars. Pura partners with popular brands like Capri Blue, NEST New York, Anthropologie, and more, to bring both original and well-loved fragrances to consumers in a modern, convenient, and safe way. Each of those premium scents is formulated with quality, responsibly sourced ingredients and meets the highest standards in the industry.

