PuraCath Medical™ Demonstrates Significant Reduction of CLABSI-Associated Microorganisms in Needleless Connectors Using Novel UV Disinfection System

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PuraCath Medical™, a venture-backed startup company focusing on the development of technologies to reduce infections in patients with intravascular catheters, announced today that it has published the result of its research on its ultraviolet (UV) light-based intravascular catheter connection disinfection system in the American Journal of Infection Control (AJIC), a peer-reviewed scientific journal published by Elsevier on behalf of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. AJIC is the foremost resource on infection control, epidemiology, infectious diseases, quality management, occupational health, and disease prevention. AJIC also publishes infection control guidelines from APIC and the CDC.

"The publication in AJIC is a clear indicator of the quality of work we do here at PuraCath and also the clinical need which still exists -- CLABSI reduction in vascular access lines," said Julia Rasooly, PuraCath Medical™'s CEO. "We are confident that the Firefly™ technology will help reduce CLABSIs with its novel UV-centric design as well as its data capturing capabilities to monitor compliance."

The benchtop study showed that the effectiveness of UV-C disinfection of FireFly™ UV-transmissive needleless connectors using the FireFly™ device achieved a 4-log reduction of four clinically relevant bacteria on both the internal and external surfaces of the needleless connectors. The disinfection required 1 second of UV irradiation, in contrast to a 15-second alcohol scrub of nonalcohol-impregnated caps. At minimum, equivalent performance of FireFly™ disinfection to alcohol or chemical disinfection in clinical settings is expected based on these results. Here is the link to PuraCath Medical™'s article in AJIC: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ajic.2024.03.017

"I am very excited by this new technology. Having complete intraluminal and external asepsis performed on a needleless connector in 1 second is a huge step forward," stated Dr. Gregory Schears, anesthesiologist at Mayo Clinic, and Clinical Advisor to PuraCath Medical™. "We will now be able to perform aseptic access of lines, even during the busiest care times-patient crisis and codes. Automatically recording each asepsis event in the medical record is another bonus that will allow better understanding of root cause of CLABSI and track compliance."

In 2021, PuraCath Medical™ received 510(k) clearance for its UV-transmissive FireFly™ Needleless Connector from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), giving the company permission to market the FireFly™ Needleless Connector in the U.S. The Firefly™ Needleless Connector is a sterile single patient use connector for needleless access to the IV line and IV catheter during IV therapy and can be used for direct injection, intermittent infusion, continuous infusion or aspiration.

What is a CLABSI (Catheter-Line Associated Bloodstream Infection)?

A CLABSI (Catheter-Line Associated Bloodstream Infection) is a laboratory confirmed bloodstream infection related to a central line such as a central venous catheter, PICC line, midline, etc. CLABSIs are associated with a high-cost burden, accounting for approximately $46,000 per case, due to prolonged hospital stays and increased mortality. More than 250,000 CLABSIs are known to occur annually in the U.S. The most common cause of a CLABSI is due to improper aseptic techniques or lack of compliance to proper aseptic techniques, and improper management of the catheter lines during access.

About PuraCath Medical™

PuraCath Medical™, a Silicon Valley based-company, is dedicated to improving the quality of life of patients by reducing the risk of infections. The Company is utilizing its technology platform, which was spun out of Stanford University's Biodesign program, to develop novel, easy-to-use devices designed to reduce the risk of infections in patients with catheters in order to decrease infection-related hospitalizations and their associated costs. PuraCath Medical™ has received prestigious small business government grants from the National Institute of Health (NIH), National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) with grant ID Numbers R43AI134553 and SB1AI174371 to support these initiatives.

For more information on PuraCath Medical™, please visit http://www.puracath.com

Media Contact

