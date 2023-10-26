Purana Qila, commonly known as Old Fort upgrades to Crimson Series for new light show

The Crimson Series is the ideal choice for this outdoor nighttime extravaganza with its remarkable brightness, a long-lasting laser light source, and enhanced color performance. Post this

Three state-of-the-art Crimson WU31 3DLP® laser projectors now take the center stage for a mesmerizing son et lumière on the walls of this 500-year-old monument, replacing the legacy S+20 Roadster projectors that served for over a decade. The projectors were installed and commissioned by Christie's longstanding partner, Modern Stage Service, which played a pivotal role in the same project 12 years ago, serving as master systems integrator.

"We're thrilled to witness our valued end user's enduring loyalty to the Christie brand for over a decade as it transitions from lamp to laser, bringing forth even more spectacular visual experiences for audiences," said Varinder Wadhwa, director of Modern Stage Service. "The Crimson Series is the ideal choice for this outdoor nighttime extravaganza with its remarkable brightness, a long-lasting laser light source, and enhanced color performance. This projection systems upgrade heralds a new era of immersive visual storytelling, seamlessly blending history, culture, and technology."

The Crimson WU31 projectors have been strategically positioned in enclosures at a height of approximately 2 meters (2.5 feet), located nearly 200 meters (656 feet) away from the frontage of the Old Fort. Even at this considerable distance, the images, spanning 50 meters (164 feet) in width and 20 meters (65 feet) in height, appear strikingly vivid and lifelike. Each projector, with 31,500 lumens of brightness, effectively overcomes the challenges associated with projecting onto the Old Fort's uneven and jagged surfaces. With the aid of advanced edge blending and calibration tools such as Christie Twist ™, seamless alignment ensures that audiences are treated to an impressive spectacle.

The content of the show will also be revamped to present a new, 25-minute performance infused with captivating imagery that promises a more concise and engaging narrative of Delhi's history. Among the new features is multilingual delivery, which provides audiences with a choice of at least seven languages. Special headphones will be available for up to 400 attendees per show to create a personalized experience.

Rishubh Nayar, sales director for India, Enterprise, Christie, commented, "We're delighted that our Crimson Series projectors are rejuvenating the son et lumière at the Old Fort. This milestone, marking our 150th permanent projection mapping project and revisiting the site of our first outdoor mapping show in India, adds even more significance and sentiment to the occasion. We are truly grateful for the unwavering trust of our valued end user and their seamless transition to laser illumination, a transformation expertly orchestrated by Modern Stage Service, ensuring the delivery of breathtaking and vibrant imagery."

Engineered to withstand the rigors of demanding, high-usage applications, the Christie Crimson Series projectors are built tough and feature an IP5X-sealed, solid-state laser light source providing years of reliable, low-cost, and virtually maintenance-free operation. Along with the ultra-fast processing of‥Christie TruLife™‥electronics‥and the built-in warp and blend capabilities of‥Christie Twist, they offer installation flexibility and amazing visual experiences.

