Purchase A New Home Without A Real Estate Agent & Save Money!

Our Buyer Clients will come to us having found the house they want to buy and with the desire to perform their own due diligence on the Property, and our Seller Clients will come to us having concluded they want to offer their home for sale on their own. Saving themselves thousands of dollars. Post this

Not only does Friedman see TRLF as not competing with Buyer's Agents, he sees the potential for a very complementary and cooperative relationship between TRLF and Real Estate Agents. Geoff Friedman: "Our Clients are the Buyers and Sellers who never would have sought out representation by a real estate agent." TRLF's commitment to its business plan will keep it tightly focused on staying within its stated scope of representation of its Clients. Says Friedman, "Potential Clients who find their way to us (knowingly or not) really needing the full suite of services offered by a full service real estate agent will be referred out by us to a full service real estate agent."

TRLF's Clients hope to save money through the absence of a Buy or Sell Side Commission (or both). "Our Clients want to avoid paying full commissions and/or to achieve the benefit of additional contract negotiation leverage with Sellers due to the absence of some or all of the commission load. On the Buyer side of our representation, our Clients know that Sellers are quite cognizant of their full commission cost (if they have agreed to bear it) and will generally be more negotiable on price if they only have to pay their Listing Agent." TRLF's Clients want to be represented by an experienced real estate attorney. "Again, our Clients come to us having already concluded they don't want or need a Real Estate Agent. And they retain us as their attorney." Many of TRLF's Buyer Clients also desire to have their contract/offer be a custom drafted, "Buyer-centric" contract, thereby avoiding the use of "one size fits all" form contracts. "As we all know, one size rarely fits all so our Clients will benefit from a custom drafted contract that focuses on the their needs while still achieving good balance and fairness."

TRLF is also very pleased to announce its strategic alliance with AgentFree. AgentFree is an innovative technology platform that seamlessly connects Real Estate Buyers and Sellers with experienced, focused real estate attorneys whose sole job will be to represent Buyers or Sellers in the drafting, negotiation and administration of contract to purchase real estate. We are incredibly excited about our alliance with Agent Free. Our mission is to provide Home Buyers and Sellers who find us through AgentFree with top notch legal representation, superior communication and highly focused legal advocacy.

TRLF was founded in 2024 in Atlanta with Geoff Friedman as its Managing Partner. Mr. Friedman has served Clients as a real estate professional in Atlanta for over 32 years. For more information, please visit:

www.therlf.law

And/or

Goagentfree.ai

Media Contact

Eric Woodson, AgentFree, 1 4049535665 702, [email protected], https://www.goagentfree.ai/

SOURCE AgentFree