Purchase Hybrid Vehicles: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Models are Now Available at Stony Plain Chrysler

Customers near Stony Plain can buy 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe hybrid models at the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership.

STONY PLAIN, AB, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Drivers in Stony Plain can purchase 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe models, starting at just $77,249. This hybrid SUV represents adventure, combining legendary Jeep capability with eco-friendly hybrid technology to deliver a driving experience like no other.

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe redefines how drivers approach on and off-road journeys. This innovative hybrid SUV boasts numerous impressive features, making it an exceptional choice for those seeking power and efficiency. With a price of $77,249 for its base trim level, the SUV offers tremendous value for those seeking a sustainable and thrilling driving experience. The Trailhawk trim is also available at the dealership.

Drivers can enjoy modern features in this vehicle. The 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe has a robust hybrid powertrain that combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with electric motors, producing 375 hp of power and 470 lb.-ft. of torque. This setup provides exhilarating acceleration and off-road prowess while delivering improved fuel efficiency. The driver and front passenger seats are 16-way power adjustable with memory and massage for ultimate comfort and support. One of the impressive tech features in this SUV is the newly redesigned Uconnect® 5 Infotainment system with personalized and easy-to-use features. Music lovers will enjoy the 19-speaker McIntosh® premium sound system. True to its Jeep heritage, the 2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe has the impressive Quadra-Drive II® 4x4 capability, making off-roading easier.

One of the most significant benefits of the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe hybrid vehicle is its excellent fuel efficiency. Due to the hybrid powertrain, this SUV can operate in electric-only mode for shorter trips, reducing the need for gasoline. This translates to lower fuel costs and fewer trips to the gas station, making it a cost-effective choice for daily commuting and long journeys.

Additionally, reduced fuel consumption leads to a smaller carbon footprint, contributing to a cleaner environment. Incorporating an electric motor and a sizable battery reduces tailpipe emissions when driving the SUV in electric-only mode. This eco-friendly feature makes it a greener alternative to traditional gas-powered SUVs, contributing to improved air quality and environmental conservation.

Customers can log onto the stonyplainchrysler.ca website to learn about the numerous Jeep hybrid vehicles, car services and discounts at the Stony Plain Chrysler dealership. They can also visit the dealership directly at 4004 51 Street, Stony Plain, Alberta T7Z 1Y4 or call its staff at 587-760-1500 to schedule a visit.

