PURCOR Pest Solutions Launches Innovative E-commerce Platform

"This launch is another key milestone in the evolution of our customer focused growth strategy, allowing us to meet customers where they prefer to research and shop, online." - Matthew Loos, Chief Revenue Officer at Certus Post this

While most competitors in the industry operate traditionally, PURCOR Pest Solutions recognizes the evolving needs of today's homeowners, including those who prefer the speed and ease of buying online. This e-commerce launch is yet another step in the company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

"Engaging with new and existing customers and helping them care for what matters most has always been at the heart of our mission" stated Dave Bradford, CEO at Certus. "The launch of our e-commerce platform represents continued progress in our commitment to customer focused innovation. Whether protecting customer's homes, families, or pets we are dedicated to friendly, fast, and effective service. Now, we're meeting customers digitally and leveraging the power of today's technology to serve them even better."

For further details or inquiries, please reach out to:

Morgan Turner | 386-343-9598 | [email protected]

About PURCOR Pest Solutions

PURCOR Pest Solutions is one of the fastest-growing pest control companies in the United States, bringing some of the most trusted pest control names across the country together as one. Now, as part of PURCOR, our pest professionals are equipped to offer you better protection and service than ever before. Serving communities throughout the U.S., our pest control teams continue to be locally managed while extending our reach throughout the country. The evolution of pest control is here, and we're excited to be at the forefront. PURCOR Pest Solutions a Certus Company.

Media Contact

Morgan Turner, PURCOR Pest Solutions, 1 386-343-9598, [email protected], https://www.purcorpest.com/

SOURCE PURCOR Pest Solutions