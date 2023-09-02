Purdue Football Home Opener to Feature Patriotic Skydive by Team Fastrax™

Team Fastrax™, will perform their American Flag demonstration jump as part of the opening ceremony of the Purdue Boilermakers game. The Boilermakers represent Purdue University in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision of college football.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, September 2nd, 2023, the Purdue Boilermakers will host the Fresno State Bulldogs for their home opener and 100th game at Ross-Ade Stadium. The game starts at 12 pm and as part of the opening ceremony, Team Fastrax™ will gracefully fly the American flag and Purdue flag over the stadium for the whole audience to behold.

John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™ said, "We are honored to be performing our patriotic American Flag skydive for the Purdue football home opener game. We hope they can start the season off right with a big win against Fresno State."

According to the Boilermakers website, Purdue's 136th season will start off with a non-conference matchup against the reigning Mountain West champs. The Boilermakers and Bulldogs are meeting for the first time in history, and it is just the fourth time Purdue has faced a current member of the Mountain West Conference. In addition, Ryan Walters makes his debut as head coach of the Boilermakers. The 37-year old became the 37th head coach in Purdue Football history on December 13, 2022 after serving as coordinator for the nation's No. 1 scoring defense throughout the 2022 season. Purdue enters the 2023 season as the reigning Big Ten West champions, capturing the division title for the first time in school history. The Boilermakers won eight regular season games, including six conference matchups, reaching both win totals in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1997-1998 when Joe Tiller served as Purdue's head coach.

For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the Purdue Boilermakers website.

Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated Marine Lance Cpl. Nicholas Wilt, who Died September 3rd, 2004, serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom. For more information on Marine Lance Cpl. Nicholas Wilt visit the Military Times website.

ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™

Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.

ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®

SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.

[email protected]

