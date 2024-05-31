Pure Culture Organics™️ and The Ludmila and Edward Smolyansky Foundation Pledge $1 Million in Support of Lurie Children's Hospital

We are extremely grateful to The Ludmila and Edward Smolyansky Foundation and their philanthropic support" - Grant Stirling, President & Chief Development Officer, Lurie Children's Foundation. Post this

The Ludmila and Edward Smolyansky Foundation's generous contribution aims to significantly impact pediatric cardiac care at Lurie Children's, supporting priority projects within the Division of Cardiology. This substantial investment will bolster research initiatives, advance treatment methods, and enhance overall patient care in the field of pediatric cardiology.

The donation, spearheaded by Edward Smolyansky and his wife Jenna Strobel, underscores the foundation's mission to provide vital support to those navigating challenging healthcare journeys. With a cash gift of $100,000 delivered immediately and the remaining amount to be distributed over the next 12 months, the Ludmila and Edward Smolyansky Foundation aims to alleviate the financial strain faced by families seeking medical care.

"As someone who has witnessed firsthand the impact of healthcare expenses on families, I am honored to be able to contribute to the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and their mission of providing compassionate care to all," said Edward Smolyansky, who also previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Director of Morton Grove, IL-based Lifeway Foods Inc. up until 2022. Ludmila and Edward Smolyansky are currently the largest shareholders of Lifeway Foods Inc.

"My family's journey through the food and dairy industry, which began with my parents' courageous venture as Ukrainian Jewish immigrants coming to the US in 1976, has always instilled in me a sense of responsibility to give back to our community," added Smolyansky.

The Smolyansky family's legacy in the dairy industry, marked by the founding of Lifeway Foods by Michael and Ludmila Smolyansky in 1986, reflects their enduring commitment to healthy eating habits in America today.

Despite ongoing legal challenges directed towards Edward and Ludmila Smolyansky and their newly formed Pure Culture Organics by Julie Smolyansky, current CEO of Lifeway Foods, Edward and Ludmila remain steadfast in their dedication to philanthropy and community outreach.

"Two years ago in May, I had a life-threatening medical experience that, in reality, can only be described as a profound advantage in my life. An advantage that has allowed me to achieve goals both professionally and personally I never thought attainable in my previous life. These achievements are the reason we are now proud to give this gift to Lurie Children's Hospital. This hard work could not have happened without the help and support from my wife Jenna Strobel and my mother Ludmila Smolyansky."

For media inquiries or further information, please contact Jenna Strobel at [email protected].

About the Ludmila and Edward Smolyansky Foundation:

The Ludmila and Edward Smolyansky Foundation is committed to empowering individuals and communities facing financial burdens from healthcare needs. With a focus on philanthropy and community outreach, the foundation seeks to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need.

Contact:

The Ludmila and Edward Smolyansky Foundation

Jenna Strobel - Chief of Staff

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://purecultureorganics.com

About PCO:

Pure Culture Organics, makers of organic Kefir, was founded in 2023 on the belief that digestive health is fundamental to overall personal well-being and that being a responsible producer is fundamental to the well-being of the planet. Along with the Foundation, our mission is to improve overall well-being through healthy eating and promote a better understanding of probiotics, the microbiome, and their impact on a healthy lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.purecultureorganics.com.

Media Contact

Edward Smolyansky, Pure Culture Organics, 1 312-624-8268, [email protected], https://purecultureorganics.com/

SOURCE Pure Culture Organics