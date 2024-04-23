Pure Culture Organics Introduces Revolutionary Lactose-Free Kefir Line

"With our new Lactose-Free Kefir, we're thrilled to offer a solution that allows individuals to enjoy the rich taste and health benefits of kefir, regardless of lactose intolerance or dietary restrictions." - Edward Smolyansky CEO and founder of Pure Culture Organics Post this

Meeting Consumer Demand for Lactose-Free Dairy Options

Made with premium, organic ingredients and employing more refined fermentation techniques, Pure Culture Organics' Lactose-Free Kefir delivers the authentic tangy flavor and creamy texture that kefir enthusiasts crave, without any of the lactose.

This addition to the dairy aisle addresses consumers' growing demand for lactose-free options without compromising on taste or nutritional value.

"At Pure Culture Organics, we're committed to providing innovative dairy alternatives that cater to diverse dietary needs and preferences," said Edward Smolyansky CEO and founder of Pure Culture Organics. "With our new Lactose-Free Kefir, we're thrilled to offer a solution that allows individuals to enjoy the rich taste and health benefits of kefir, regardless of lactose intolerance or dietary restrictions."

Unlocking Flavor Diversity for Lactose-Free Kefir

"Our unique process naturally converts the dairy lactose found in milk, into sub-molecule sweeteners, thus enhancing the sweetness profile while limiting the unwanted sugars often found in probiotic beverages and kefirs," said Smolyansky. "The end result is a kefir with a smoother, milder taste than consumers might have encountered in the past."

Pure Culture Organics' Lactose-Free Kefir is available in a range of flavors, carefully crafted to satisfy every palate. From classic Whole Milk Plain Unsweetened Kefir to delicious blends like Strawberries N' Cream and Wild Blueberry, and Summer Tart Cherry, each option promises a tasty beverage made with only pure, simple ingredients.

A Growing Line of Lactose-Free and Probiotic Benefits

In addition to being lactose-free, Pure Culture Organics' kefir is free from stabilizers and thickeners, dyes, and is GMO and gluten-free as well, making it a wholesome choice for health-conscious consumers.

Each Pure Culture Organics kefir is made from fresh organic milk from dairies in the Pennsylvania Amish Country and the Midwest. Plus, with billions of live & active probiotic cultures, lactose-free kefir can support digestive and immune health and promote overall well-being.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to nourishing and delicious dairy alternatives that align with their dietary requirements," added Smolyansky. "With our Lactose-Free Kefir, we're excited to empower individuals to enjoy the probiotic benefits of kefir without having to compromise on flavor."

Pure Culture Organics' Lactose-Free Kefir can be found at https://purecultureorganics.com/. Join the dairy revolution and experience the unparalleled taste and benefits of Pure Culture Organics' latest innovation.

For media inquiries, product samples, or partnership opportunities, please contact Edward Smolyansky at [email protected]

About Pure Culture Organics

Pure Culture Organics was founded on the belief that digestive health is fundamental to overall personal well-being AND that being a responsible producer is fundamental to the well-being of the planet.

The company takes great pride in creating our delicious, refreshing and healthful kefir beverages using only the finest ingredients, responsibly sourced and sustainably produced.

For more information, visit https://purecultureorganics.com/.

