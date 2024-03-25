Pure dating app launches "Pure Queens", a dating app subscription to put women in total control of how they date online

The premium subscription lets women choose who can see and 'like' their profile, manage their visibility online, and protect their privacy — helping them to feel safe in the online dating world
BERLIN, Germany, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pure, the dating app that fosters an honest and liberating dating experience, has today announced the launch of "Pure Queens", the unique premium dating app subscription designed by women, for women. With an active subscription, special features are unlocked to improve the user's experience and safety - putting women in control. These features help ease the issues women go through on dating apps without limiting their sexual freedom, empowering women to set their own dating rules.
Research shows that women are more selective when it comes to dating apps. In fact, studies have found that women like just 30% of their potential matches. Women clearly know what they're searching for and Pure offers the control they desire, putting a flirty twist on the dating app, as well as putting women in charge of their interactions with other users and their own activities within the app.
"Pure Queens" provides women with exclusive features such as:
- "Smart Likes" which enables users to set filters and preferences, and choose who they receive likes from based on their desires and preferences;
- "Incognito Mode" that hides women's online presence on the app, letting them browse unseen, turns off read receipts, and shows their status as "offline";
- "Queen Style" which lets women use unique digital avatars based on the traits of one of the Pure Queens they identify with the most.
- "Blocklist" which will now allow subscribers to hand out second chances and unblock users should they have a change of heart.
Pure celebrates the launch with an extensive campaign in partnership with prominent women opinion leaders — aka Pure Queens — portrayed by the leading sex expert Dr. Tara as Queen Freya, a comedian Tatty Macleod as Queen Thalia, a digital creator Bryanna as Queen Medusa, a musician K as Queen Euterpia, and a cosplay artist Shaziya Ashraf as Queen Serenity — each representing a different female superpower. The campaign — designed by an all-women production team — will feature animated digital content
"Girls, we've all been there… The matches that lose their cool over the word 'no', the obsessive ones that spend a little too long scouring over our profiles, and the demanding ones that insist on instant replies. We want women to feel safe when using Pure, but we don't think wrapping them up in bubble wrap is the right response… Rather, we want to empower women by giving them total control over who can chat with them and when. It isn't an experience restricted by rules and red tape — It's the experience each of us wants, entirely on their terms." — Olga Petrunina, CEO of Pure.
Female users can now access the benefits of Pure Queens by signing up through the Pure app, with subscriptions starting at just $4.99 a week.
About Pure
Pure is a dating app that empowers you to set your own boundaries, fostering connections between like-minded people based on their needs, desires, and preferences. Launched in 2013 on iOS and Android, Pure has attracted millions of users worldwide by providing a safe place for those seeking casual connections to explore their sexuality.
Media contact:
Nadya Movchan
Pure dating app
44 7833278725
[email protected]
https://pure.app/
SOURCE Pure dating app
Share this article