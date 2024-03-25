Pure dating app launches "Pure Queens", a dating app subscription to put women in total control of how they date online

New women-only subscription "Pure Queens", designed by women for women, includes unique features which enhance women's dating experience, prioritizing their privacy and safety. Post this

"Pure Queens" provides women with exclusive features such as:

"Smart Likes" which enables users to set filters and preferences, and choose who they receive likes from based on their desires and preferences;

"Incognito Mode" that hides women's online presence on the app, letting them browse unseen, turns off read receipts, and shows their status as "offline";

" Queen Style " which lets women use unique digital avatars based on the traits of one of the Pure Queens they identify with the most.

"Blocklist" which will now allow subscribers to hand out second chances and unblock users should they have a change of heart.

Pure celebrates the launch with an extensive campaign in partnership with prominent women opinion leaders — aka Pure Queens — portrayed by the leading sex expert Dr. Tara as Queen Freya, a comedian Tatty Macleod as Queen Thalia, a digital creator Bryanna as Queen Medusa, a musician K as Queen Euterpia, and a cosplay artist Shaziya Ashraf as Queen Serenity — each representing a different female superpower. The campaign — designed by an all-women production team — will feature animated digital content

"Girls, we've all been there… The matches that lose their cool over the word 'no', the obsessive ones that spend a little too long scouring over our profiles, and the demanding ones that insist on instant replies. We want women to feel safe when using Pure, but we don't think wrapping them up in bubble wrap is the right response… Rather, we want to empower women by giving them total control over who can chat with them and when. It isn't an experience restricted by rules and red tape — It's the experience each of us wants, entirely on their terms." — Olga Petrunina, CEO of Pure.

Female users can now access the benefits of Pure Queens by signing up through the Pure app, with subscriptions starting at just $4.99 a week.

About Pure

Pure is a dating app that empowers you to set your own boundaries, fostering connections between like-minded people based on their needs, desires, and preferences. Launched in 2013 on iOS and Android, Pure has attracted millions of users worldwide by providing a safe place for those seeking casual connections to explore their sexuality.

