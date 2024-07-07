Pure Green Fast-Casual Smoothie Franchise Opens 51st Location in Houston Texas

Pure Green opens 51st juice and smoothie location in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, July 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pure Green, the fastest-growing wellness-based juice bar franchise serving up immunity-boosting cold pressed juices, superfood smoothies, wellness shots, acai bowls, oatmeal bowls, superfood toasts and juice cleanses, will open in the 51st location in West University in Houston, TX at 3311 Westpark Dr space 210, Houston, TX 77005.

The 1,112 sq. ft location will feature natural, minimalistic design touches with a laid-back, yet upscale aesthetic. The location is owned and operated by Fernando Lorena and Vizcaino, a husband and wife duo. Fernando is an electrical engineer with 20+ year's experience within the IT industry. He and his wife Lorena has live in Houston for 25 years and are excited for the entrepreneurial journey of owning and operating a Pure Green location.

"After being in the corporate world for 20+ years, we are excited to now start our entrepreneurial journey of owning a Pure Green and building a healthier community in Houston, Texas."

- Fernando Vizcaino

Pure Green brings healthy superfoods into communities, making them more accessible by introducing nutrition as nature intended. All items are formulated using the highest-quality ingredients and superfoods designed for optimal performance such as Spirulina, a blue-green algae that is rich in chlorophyll containing anti-inflammatory properties. Many of Pure Green's cold pressed juice flavors also contain up to five pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables in a single bottle. The store's signature items include the Coconut Chia Acai Bowl, Blue Royale Smoothie and Wake Up Call cold-pressed juice (a drink featuring apple, lemon, ginger and cayenne).

Founded in 2014, Pure Green's menu has gained a following over the last eight years, including professional athletes and celebrities. Pure Green was founded by wellness visionary, Ross Franklin with the mission of building healthier communities around the globe. Pure Green at West University mark's Pure Green's 51st location open within the United States. Pure Green is on pace to have 100 locations open by Q2 of 2025.

Pure Green at West University will be open from 7am to 9pm every day of the week. For more information or to view the menu, visit visit www.puregreenfranchise.com, or follow Pure Green on Instagram at @puregreen and on Facebook at @puregreenfranchise.

About Pure Green

Pure Green is an Entrepreneur ranked 2024 Franchise 500 Company and is the fastest growing juice bar franchise in the United States with headquarters in Sunrise, FL. On a mission to inspire healthier communities, Pure Green currently has 40 locations throughout the US with plans to have 100 stores open by Q2 of 2025. Menu items include immunity-boosting cold pressed juice and shots, handcrafted smoothies, acai bowls and oatmeal bowls. To learn more about Pure Green, visit www.puregreenfranchise.com, or follow Pure Green on Instagram at @puregreen and on Facebook at @puregreenfranchise.

