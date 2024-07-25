Pure Hydration, Sustainable Innovation: Diedra Launches the Sleek, State-of-the-Art Diedra Bottle

"Diedra bottle is a revolutionary advancement in reusable water bottles," says Giulia Veltroni, Founder of Diedra Design. "Our idea stemmed from the amount of reusable water bottles on the market that are similar in the fact that they are not sustainable, and breed harmful bacteria." Post this

Made from recyclable materials, Diedra features a reversible treatment for complete recycling of both the metal-ceramic and aluminum base. Using recycled aluminum reduces CO2 emissions, promoting a circular economy and minimizing environmental impact. The bottle is packaged in compostable and FSC® certified materials. These materials allow Diedra to employ the antimicrobial technology that continuously releases silver ions, effectively eliminating 100% of bacteria, fungi, and molds, including Escherichia coli, Salmonella, Legionella, Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Aspergillus, and Candida albicans.

Whether you are health-conscious, fashion-forward, environmentally aware, or constantly on the go, the Diedra Bottle seamlessly fits into your daily life. Its innovative features and stylish appearance ensure effortless hydration while positively impacting your health and the environment. Ideal for busy professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and eco-conscious individuals, this versatile bottle is made for modern, active lifestyles.

Upgrade your hydration experience today with the Diedra Bottle. Discover the future of personal hydration by visiting our crowdfunding page and pre-ordering your own Diedra Bottle now at pr.go2.fund/diedra

