Pure Oasis donates $5,000 in student scholarships to Freedom House

Grove Hall nonprofit receives scholarship funding from Pure Oasis
BOSTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freedom House, a community-based organization focused on advancing education equity and social justice, is delighted to announce a generous $5,000 donation from Pure Oasis, a locally owned and Black-owned dispensary company. Freedom House provides holistic youth development centered programming and services that enable historically marginalized students to aspire towards and succeed in achieving a post-secondary education. Pure Oasis's contribution of $5,000 will directly benefit students who are persistence in surmounting obstacles and realizing their educational aspirations, catalyzing a profound transformation in their lives. This meaningful gift will offer much-needed financial support to individuals pursuing higher education, dismantling financial barriers that often hinder access to the resources necessary for holistic growth. Charmaine L. Arthur, CEO and Freedom House, expressed heartfelt gratitude for Pure Oasis's generous support, stating, "We extend our deepest appreciation to Pure Oasis for their dedication to the advancement of educational equity for our young people. This gift showcases their commitment to creating a lasting positive impact on the Black and Brown community in Boston."
Pure Oasis is Boston's first recreational dispensary. Pure Oasis's contribution to Freedom House reaffirms the company's resolute commitment to corporate social responsibility and its ambition to be an agent of positive transformation within the community. By investing in education and fostering equitable access to opportunities, Pure Oasis substantiates its commitment to fostering constructive change and empowering individuals to manifest their fullest potential. Pure Oasis first location opened in Grove Hall in March 2020. "Quote from Co-Founder"
About Freedom House.
Freedom House is building economic, racial and social equity in our communities through education and leadership development. For 74 years, Freedom House has been a leader in programs and services that champion educational equity and economic opportunities for Black and Brown youth throughout our communities. We see education as a pathway toward economic opportunities. We focus on college access and post-secondary success to increase college graduation rates and career readiness by providing comprehensive services focused on holistic youth development to our students. Freedom House was founded in 1949 by Muriel and Otto Snowden as a catalyst for promoting equality for lower-income Bostonians; with an initial goal of centralizing community activism in the fight for neighborhood improvement, good schools, and harmony among racial, ethnic, and religious groups primarily in the Roxbury/Dorchester area. For more information about Freedom House, visit https://freedomhouse.com/.
About Pure Oasis
Pure Oasis is a locally owned cannabis retailer with a strong dedication to social equity. Its owners Kobie Evans and Kevin Hart are heavily involved in funding initiatives that support the local community. With a focus on local collaborations, partnerships, and initiatives, Pure Oasis seeks to drive positive change by supporting local artists, organizations, and events. Founded with a strong commitment to social equity and education, Pure Oasis hopes to be a beacon of positivity and progression throughout Boston, MA.
In March of 2020 Pure Oasis opened its first retail location at 430 Blue Hill Ave in the Dorchester section of Boston. In June of 2023 Pure Oasis opened their second location at 85 Devonshire Street in Downtown Boston. Pure Oasis reaffirms its dedication to responsible cannabis retail and community engagement.
To learn more about Pure Oasis' mission, vision, and commitment to the community, please visit www.mypureoasis.com or call 617-420-3868 to learn more
Media Contact
Kobie Evans, Pure Oasis, 1 6174209099, [email protected], www.mypureoasis.com
SOURCE Pure Oasis
Share this article