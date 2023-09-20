Pure Oasis donates $5,000 in student scholarships to Freedom House nonprofit Tweet this

About Freedom House.

Freedom House is building economic, racial and social equity in our communities through education and leadership development. For 74 years, Freedom House has been a leader in programs and services that champion educational equity and economic opportunities for Black and Brown youth throughout our communities. We see education as a pathway toward economic opportunities. We focus on college access and post-secondary success to increase college graduation rates and career readiness by providing comprehensive services focused on holistic youth development to our students. Freedom House was founded in 1949 by Muriel and Otto Snowden as a catalyst for promoting equality for lower-income Bostonians; with an initial goal of centralizing community activism in the fight for neighborhood improvement, good schools, and harmony among racial, ethnic, and religious groups primarily in the Roxbury/Dorchester area. For more information about Freedom House, visit https://freedomhouse.com/.

About Pure Oasis

Pure Oasis is a locally owned cannabis retailer with a strong dedication to social equity. Its owners Kobie Evans and Kevin Hart are heavily involved in funding initiatives that support the local community. With a focus on local collaborations, partnerships, and initiatives, Pure Oasis seeks to drive positive change by supporting local artists, organizations, and events. Founded with a strong commitment to social equity and education, Pure Oasis hopes to be a beacon of positivity and progression throughout Boston, MA.

In March of 2020 Pure Oasis opened its first retail location at 430 Blue Hill Ave in the Dorchester section of Boston. In June of 2023 Pure Oasis opened their second location at 85 Devonshire Street in Downtown Boston. Pure Oasis reaffirms its dedication to responsible cannabis retail and community engagement.

To learn more about Pure Oasis' mission, vision, and commitment to the community, please visit www.mypureoasis.com or call 617-420-3868 to learn more

Media Contact

Kobie Evans, Pure Oasis, 1 6174209099, [email protected], www.mypureoasis.com

SOURCE Pure Oasis